Tripadvisor has attracted a number of humorous reviews of Peppa Pig World following the Prime Minister’s bizarre speech referencing the attraction.Boris Johnson talked about his family’s visit to Paultons Park in Hampshire during a speech to the Confederation of Business Industry on Monday, which was notable for a number of surreal moments.At one point the PM told the audience of high-powered business leaders: “Yesterday I went – as we all must – to Peppa Pig World,” asking them, “Hands up who’s been to Peppa Pig World?”When few hands were raised, he continued: “Not enough. It’s fantastic. I loved it....

