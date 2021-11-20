ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Williams helps No. 2 UConn rout Minnesota 88-58

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d2r8lV600

Christyn Williams was nearly unstoppable in the inaugural game of the women's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Williams scored a career-high 31 points on 12-for-14 shooting, and No. 2 UConn beat Minnesota 88-58 on Saturday.

“Over a four-year period when she’s good, she's really, really good," coach Geno Auriemma said. "We’re trying to get her to be consistent enough to be like that more often. If we can get Christyn to be like that that most nights we’ll be a really tough team to play against."

Evina Westbrook added 16 points for the Huskies (2-0), who led 31-30 midway through the second quarter before closing the half on a 16-5 run. Williams scored the first nine points of that burst. The Huskies kept the spurt going in the third, scoring the first 16 points of the quarter.

The Huskies held Minnesota (3-2) scoreless for nearly the first six minutes of the second half.

The tournament is being played in a converted ballroom at the Atlantis resort. It was originally scheduled to be played for the first time last year, but it was scuttled by the coronavirus. Hundreds of UConn fans made the trip down to the Bahamas to watch their team play. The men's tournament will be playing at the resort for the 10th year next week.

UConn jumped out to a 12-0 lead and looked poised to run away with the game before Minnesota got going behind Sara Scalia. The junior guard started connecting from deep, hitting five of her six 3-point attempts in the first half, including a few step-back shots.

“She gets a hot hand and at a certain point you just let her go,” Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen said. “She was tremendous. We cut it to one and were right back in it but Christyn Williams hits a huge 3 after that and they go on a run to end the half.”

Scalia finished with 17 points for Minnesota.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers were competitive at times when they were hitting from outside. Minnesota made 9 of 15 from behind the arc in the first half.

UConn: Except for a small hiccup in the second quarter, the Huskies looked like one of the best teams in the country on a day that sophomore sensation Paige Bueckers had an off game. Bueckers finished with eight points, eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

MINNESOTAN PRIDE

Bueckers hails from Minnesota. While UConn was her dream school, she did support the Gophers.

“Obviously being from my home state, my hometown, I went to games growing up,” Bueckers said. “I'm just a huge supporter from where I'm from.”

OLYMPIC CONNECTION

Whalen played on the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic teams under Auriemma and credits him for helping her reach the next level as a player.

“Geno gave me a real opportunity in my career,” Whalen said. “First of all, to give me the opportunity to make the national team in 2010. … From that point, the trajectory from my playing career was a lot different. I owe him a lot. I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done for our game and what he’s done for me personally in my career.”

Whalen played against Auriemma's UConn team in 2004 when she helped Minnesota reached its lone Final Four. The Huskies came away with the win.

UP NEXT

Minnesota faces Syracuse on Sunday.

UConn faces No. 23 South-Florida on Sunday. The two schools are very familiar with each other from their time in both the Big East and American conferences.

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers women's basketball falls to No. 2 UConn 88-58

Back when Lindsay Whalen was playing for the United States in the Olympics and at the world championships, she was always struck by how much she liked playing guard in coach Geno Auriemma's offense. There was always another cut, always another option, always intensity. "That's why I loved playing in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Westport News

UConn women defeat Minnesota to advance in Battle 4 Atlantis

UConn’s early double-digit lead had been erased to one. The Huskies’ aggressive defensive pressure started before half court yet ended at the perimeter, allowing for Minnesota to make 3-pointer after 3-pointer after 3-pointer. That was the first half of Saturday’s game. In the second half, UConn regained its momentum, kept...
MINNESOTA STATE
Finger Lakes Times

Christyn Williams’ career-high 31 points propels UConn women’s basketball to win over Minnesota in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas — Another game, another career-best offensive outburst from a UConn player to lead the way. Senior Christyn Williams scored a career-high 31 points to propel the No. 2 Huskies over Minnesota, 88-58, in their first game of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament Saturday in the Bahamas. They’ll play USF, which beat Syracuse 77-53 later in the afternoon, Sunday at noon.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williams, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

No. 24 UConn routs Central Connecticut 99-48 in opener

STORRS, Conn.- UConn coach Dan Hurley wants his offense to run through Adama Sanogo in the low post this season. The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Mali ran through, past and around Central Connecticut on Tuesday, scoring 20 points and leading the Huskies to a season-opening 99-48 rout of the Blue Devils.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christyn Williams
Person
Lindsay Whalen
Person
Geno Auriemma
Villanovan

Wildcats Routed At #4 Maryland, 88-67

On Friday, Nov. 12, the Villanova women’s basketball team lost their second straight game to open the season, falling at the University of Maryland, 88-67. The #4 Maryland Terrapins now have a record of 2-0, while the Wildcats are now 0-2. The Wildcats were able to slow down the Terrapins...
MARYLAND STATE
Boston Herald

Rob Williams leads Celtics over Toronto, 104-88

Executing offense against Toronto can be like stumbling through a hall of mirrors. “They’re a unique team defensively — lot of randomness,” said Ime Udoka. “It doesn’t always look like a lot of rhyme or reason to what they’re doing, but they’re very aggressive going after the ball and forcing turnovers. We didn’t handle it particularly well last game — 25 turnovers for 27 points.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn
92.9 The Ticket

Jason Tatum helps Celtics beat Raptors, 104-88

Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.
NBA
theuconnblog.com

UConn women’s basketball overwhelms Minnesota, 88-58

UConn women’s basketball advanced to 2-0 on the season after beating Minnesota in their first game in the Battle 4 Atlantis, 88-58. Christyn Williams led the way with a career-high 31 points, adding four rebounds and three assists, while Evina Westbrook was the only other Husky in double digits with 16 points to go along with four assists. The Huskies shot 62% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Wendell Moore and Mark Williams help Duke settle down to pull away from Lafayette, 88-55

Duke Basketball improved to 5-0 on the season with a 88-55 victory over Lafayette on Friday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Wendell Moore scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out four assists to led the Blue Devils while Mark Williams recorded his third career double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Duke overcame an extended period of shaky play to remain perfect on the year.
BASKETBALL
WTKR

Norfolk State goes to 4-0 with rout of William & Mary

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Five Norfolk State players scored in double figures as the Spartans rolled to their fourth straight win to open the season, topping William & Mary, 91-74. It marks NSU's first 4-0 start since the 1988-1989 campaign. Christian Ings paced the Norfolk State offensive onslaught with 31 points...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KING-5

Williams leads Washington State rout of Idaho, 109-61

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as Washington State routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuous running rivalry in the country. The Cougs shot 60.6 percent from the field, hitting...
IDAHO STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Knights rout UConn Huskies in dominant fashion

UCF Football controlled all phases of the annual Military Appreciation Bowl on Saturday, getting off to a 21-0 start against the University of Connecticut and never looking back. "Extremely proud of our team," Knights Head Coach Gus Malzahn said in a postgame press conference. "Won a game handily. What stood...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Williams leads turnaround as Owls surge past Elon, 75-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jeremiah Williams had a career-high 22 points and flirted with triple-double territory and Khalif Battle scored 28 points as Temple amped up its defense to salvage its weekend trip to the Charleston Classic with a 75-58 victory over Elon on Sunday at TD Arena. Following a pair...
CHARLESTON, SC
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy