After a historic comeback win against Auburn, Mississippi State is finally back home after road games the past two weekends. Now 6-4 and bowl eligible, the Bulldogs will take on Tennessee State this Saturday with the gametime set for an 11 am start. The Tigers are 5-5 this season and have lost their last two games after winning the previous four games. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Tell us what you think about this game by answering these poll questions.

