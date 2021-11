Central London is always awash with new and wonderful independent openings, and yet you’re not likely to stumble across The Buxton unless you know exactly what you’re looking for. Nestled at the quieter end of Brick Lane, the pub-hotel has been quietly carving out a niche for itself since 2019 as one of the only affordable places in the area with both great food and comfortable rooms. It suits City revellers in need of a place to crash after an all-nighter as much as it does tourists on a shoestring or locals looking for posh pub grub off the beaten...

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO