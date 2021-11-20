ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Caleb Williams with 74-yard touchdown run for Oklahoma

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Things did not get off to a good start for Oklahoma on Saturday against Iowa State in Big 12 play.

The Sooners caught the short end of a call that led to a Cyclones touchdown.

Have no fear, though, Caleb Williams was back in charge of the offense.

The Sooners needed a spark and the freshman quarterback delivered with a spectacular 74-yard touchdown run.

After the PAT things were tied at 7.

As for the previously mentioned controversial play, we will let the officials decipher things:

On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit triples down on Caleb Williams as a Heisman contender

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has opened a lot of eyes with his strong play since replacing Spencer Rattler as Oklahoma’s starter. With Oklahoma still undefeated and with big games remaining, College GameDay’s Kirk Herbstreit is high on Williams as a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy. Paired with the brilliance...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Caleb Williams reminds everyone he’s still a freshman

When freshman phenom Caleb Williams led the Oklahoma Sooners to a thrilling comeback win over the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry, it appeared at first blush that OU had fixed the offensive issues that plagued the team in the first half of the year. The fans calling for quarterback Spencer Rattler’s benching were vindicated: OU head coach Lincoln Riley had been holding his team back by not making the change behind center sooner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
The Ringer

Spencer Rattler Had All the Hype. Then Caleb Williams Rewrote History.

“Unprecedented” is a diva of a word. Very dramatic. Maudlin, even. It’s got theater teacher energy. It wears a scarf. It wants you to project. Sports fans like to throw the word around with reckless abandon, but more often than not the thing they’re referencing is not unprecedented. Maybe it’s stellar or luxurious or state of the art, but not unprecedented. Few things are.
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Caleb Williams named Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist

Freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 15 Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalists on Thursday. The award is given every year to the best player in college football, as voted on by FBS coaches and sports information directors. Former Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith received the honor last season. Baker Mayfield was the last Sooner to win the award, taking home the trophy in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Claremore Progress

OU football: Heisman hype continues to grow for Caleb Williams

Could Caleb Williams be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December?. Even following the Sooners’ bye week, Williams has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to Vegas Insider. The Action Network, which specializes in sports betting, also has Williams at No. 5 and gives the true freshman an 11.8 percent chance of winning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lincoln Riley: Caleb Williams frustrated with lack of execution, play

Oklahoma – and quarterback Caleb Williams – we certainly not at their best on Saturday against Baylor as they struggled on the offensive side of the ball and suffered a 27-14 loss for their first defeat of the season. Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media after the game to offer his comments on what went wrong with his offense and quarterback against the Bears.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Caleb Williams Must Find Consistency to Propel Oklahoma to Bedlam Victory

NORMAN — Oklahoma needs Caleb Williams to be great this weekend. The No. 10-ranked Sooners still have all of their goals ahead fo them. A victory on Saturday night over the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys will punch OU’s ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game, and keep alive OU's outside shot of sneaking back into the College Football Playoff, but they’ll need their quarterback to return to his magical self against the best defense they’ve played all season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones’ Controversial Opinion

With Thanksgiving coming up, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was asked about his food preferences while on Merloni & Fauria. During his time on the show, Jones revealed that he’s not a fan of apple pie. “I don’t like apple pie,” Jones said on Merloni & Fauria. “I don’t like...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

