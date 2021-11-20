Caleb Williams with 74-yard touchdown run for Oklahoma
Things did not get off to a good start for Oklahoma on Saturday against Iowa State in Big 12 play.
The Sooners caught the short end of a call that led to a Cyclones touchdown.
Have no fear, though, Caleb Williams was back in charge of the offense.
The Sooners needed a spark and the freshman quarterback delivered with a spectacular 74-yard touchdown run.
After the PAT things were tied at 7.
As for the previously mentioned controversial play, we will let the officials decipher things:
Comments / 0