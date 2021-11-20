ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New EV company unveils $37,500 SUV with rotating screen

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
  • Electric car company Fisker debuted new features of its Ocean line of cars during the Los Angeles Auto Show.
  • Some of Fisker Ocean SUVs will have solar roofs capable of providing up to 2,000 miles of driving per year under ideal conditions.
  • Fisker also introduced “Hollywood Mode” that will rotate Ocean SUV’s 17.1-inch touchscreen console from landscape to portrait orientation.

Fisker, an electric car startup, unveiled premium features on its Ocean line of cars during the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

California-based electric car company Fisker describes itself as a, “passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles,” and showcased a series of models under its Ocean line of electric cars this week and some models had never-before-seen features.

One of Fisker’s top of the line Ocean SUVs will have a solar roof that’s capable of providing up to 2,000 miles of driving per year under ideal conditions, according to Insider. It will also include a “Hollywood Mode” that will rotate the car’s 17.1-inch touchscreen console from landscape to portrait orientation. The car will also be able to power an owner’s home during an emergency and charge other electric vehicles.

Fisker also revealed other lines of its Ocean cars, with the base Ocean Sport. That car will start at $37,999, priced so buyers could apply for the federal government’s new $7,500 tax credit for electric-car purchases. It will feature front-wheel drive and be able to cover 250 miles of range per charge.

“Our mission is to create the world’s most innovative and sustainable vehicles that are also affordable, and it all starts with the Fisker Ocean as we fully embrace a clean future for all,” said Henrik Fisker, CEO, in a statement.

The next model up, the Ocean Ultra, priced at $49,999, will have a bigger battery that will boost mileage up to 340 miles per charge. The Ocean Ultra will also have 540 horsepower and hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, according to Insider.

Fisker’s top-tier car, the Ocean Extreme, will be priced at $68,999 and travel up to 350 miles per charge and is supposed to have a stronger horsepower than the Ocean Ultra.

The first 5,000 Fisker cars will be Ocean Extremes and production is slated to begin in November 2022.

