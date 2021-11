The downward trajectory of popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) is continuing Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. ET, it had fallen by more than 7% over the previous 24 hours. Earlier this week, it was reported that Shiba Inu had been dethroned as the most-traded cryptocurrency on popular exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) saw more trading volume than the meme token for the first time in three weeks.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO