STORRS, Conn. — As long as UConn is playing up to its defensive standards, the Huskies say they aren’t going to worry about a slow offensive start. No. 23 Connecticut hit just three of its first 12 shots on Wednesday, but held an overmatched Long Island University to just 14 field goals for the entire game in a 93-40 rout of the Sharks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO