Ric Flair Lobbying For Match With CM Punk

Podcast Heat Launches with “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored” and “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw”. The Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, wheeling and dealing, limousine riding, jet flying, son of a gun, Ric Flair will be styling and profiling on a brand new podcast network, Podcast Heat, starting this month. “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored,” will pair the 16-time world champion with former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) announcer and Pittsburgh sports radio mainstay on 105.9 The X, Mark Madden, and will take an in-depth look at pivotal moments and memorable matches in Flair’s Hall of Fame career. The podcast will also give Flair and Madden the platform to give their uncensored views and opinions on the current state of professional wrestling.
Comments / 0