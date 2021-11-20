ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Greenwood is forced OUT of Manchester United's clash at Watford after testing positive for coronavirus, confirms manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Mason Greenwood will miss Manchester United's clash with Watford on Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

United travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League, with the match due to kick off at 3pm.

And Solskjaer revealed to Manchester United TV before the game that Greenwood's positive diagnosis ruled him out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULSKy_0d2r1O9200
Mason Greenwood is out of Manchester United vs Watford after testing positive for Covid-19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOm6d_0d2r1O9200
The news comes as a blow to under-pressure United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (pictured)

Greenwood has been a first-team regular for the Red Devils this season, so his absence is a blow to under-pressure boss Solskjaer.

With the 20-year-old out, United lined up with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on the wings, with Bruno Fernandes behind Cristiano Ronaldo in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay were named in central midfield, with a regulation back four rather than the wing-back system used in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4Gpx_0d2r1O9200
Winger Jadon Sancho (pictured) will start wide for the Red Devils against Watford on Saturday

Solskjaer is under severe scrutiny after his side slumped to three defeats in their last four league matches, including a meek display in a 2-0 defeat against fierce local rivals Manchester City.

Before that, they were humbled 5-0 at Old Trafford, with numerous former players and pundits calling for the Norwegian to face the chop.

As things stand, United are 12 points behind leaders Chelsea having played a game less.

