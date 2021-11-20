ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Little Glam on the Go With This $10 Eyeshadow Stick, Which Is on Sale for Black Friday

By Kelsey Mulvey
 5 days ago
Amazon Adobe; Amazon. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

After spending last year’s holiday season at home — and, most likely, in sweatpants — you might find yourself wanting to get a little dolled up this time around. Yes, even if your plans include a chill family dinner or movie marathon with some close friends. And, if you want to spruce up your beauty routine, you’re in luck: Amazon is currently selling Julep’s 101 Eyeshadow for as little as $10 each. (Just let that sink in for a moment, will you?)

With more than 17,500 reviews on the site, a 4.4/5 rating, and an “Amazon’s Choice” badge, it’s safe to say that this option isn’t just another eyeshadow. So, what makes this option so special? We’re glad you asked. Not only does this formula have nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E, Vitamin C, and candelilla wax, but Julep says it’s also cruelty-free and paraben-free. But, perhaps the magic of Julep’s eyeshadow lies in its clever crème-to-powder texture. You see, this eyeshadow goes on like a silky cream, but sets with a powder finish so you won’t have to worry about any unfavorable creases. Once you’ve swiped on some shadow, you can use the stick’s built-in smudger to blend it in. This formula is also waterproof, so you can trust that it’ll stay on all day long.

Best of all? Julep’s eyeshadow is available in nearly 30 hues. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the hunt for a neutral like Bronze Shimmer or Cocoa or an eye-popping Khaki Green, there’s something here for everyone. (Yes, even you.)

Julep is known for making great, budget-friendly makeup; however, you can currently save a little more when you buy these shadows from the Everything Store. Discounts vary by shade, but you can currently walk away with a new eyeshadow for as little as $10. (We mean, we’ve definitely spent more on a pack of cotton balls.) Go ahead, add a few to your cart and get ready to shine.

