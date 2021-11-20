Final word on LSU-ULM: Tigers injury update

One final look at the LSU Tigers ahead of their primetime game against the ULM Warhawks.

The good news for LSU is that Ed Ingram and Sage Ryan return to the field for the team. Sage Ryan allows Dwight McGlothern and Cordale Flott to man the outside cornerback spots. Ryan will handle all of the nickelback role. Ingram returns to the offensive line at guard. That will help them protect their lone scholarship quarterback.

The offense will be without a handful of impactful players. Cam Wire went down with an injury against Arkansas last week and is done for the year. The team will also be without three of their five running backs. Against ULM the team should be just fine with just Ty Davis-Price and Corey Kiner. Next week they will likely need more than just two.

Cam Wire, Left Tackle (done for the season)

Josh Williams, Running Back (out)

Tre Bradford, Running Back (out)

Armoni Goodwin, Running Back (out)

