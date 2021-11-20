ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa vs Brighton final score: A late win on Steven Gerrard’s debut

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa vs Brighton: The Steven Gerrard era at Villa Park got off to a promising start with a 2-0 home win in his Premier League (managerial) debut on Saturday. Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings got the goals for Aston Villa, who now sit 16th in the Premier League table with...

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was delighted with a debut win against Brighton. Victory, a clean sheet and three points were all wrapped up late on against the Seagulls as Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock with a fine solo run and strike in the 84th minute before skipper Tyrone Mings added a well-taken second in front of a jubilant Holte End.
