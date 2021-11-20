ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

SwingShift and the Stars

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating this year for...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Dancing With Our Stars returns

ASHLAND The eighth annual Dancing With Our Stars brings together dancers from the past and new ones for the fundraiser, set for Feb. 5 at the Boyd County Community Center. The event features local celebrities paired with experienced dancers competing for $1 votes to win the Mirror Ball Trophy. “This...
ASHLAND, KY
northernexpress.com

Kids Show with Robbie Schaefer

Enjoy this musician, songwriter & playwright devoted to service through the arts. He is the guitarist & songwriter for the indie folk band Eddie From Ohio & has released several solo albums, including his most recent, 2017′s "Sounds Like Home: Songs From the Musical, Light Years." Admission for families is a new child's hat or pair of mittens/gloves which will be donated to those in need.
ENTERTAINMENT
Brenham Banner-Press

Stars of Joy at BNB

As the holidays near, Brenham National Bank is again doing its part to give back to the community through two different campaigns. The bank has a tree set up in the lobby for locals to participate in Stars of Joy, a campaign designed to provide Christmas gifts for children in foster care or children supervised by Child Protective Services.
BRENHAM, TX
shsu.edu

A Gift Written In The Stars

Stargazing is something Barbara Dominey holds dear to her heart because it brings back special memories with her late husband, Sam. “We would sit under the trees at the ranch, watch the Milky Way and listen to the wind in the trees,” she recalled. After graduation, Sam (’52) served in...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swingshift#Cognition Love
northernexpress.com

Gopherwood Concerts: Robbie Schaefer

Enjoy this musician, songwriter & playwright devoted to service through the arts. He is the guitarist & songwriter for the indie folk band Eddie From Ohio & has released several solo albums, including his most recent, 2017′s "Sounds Like Home: Songs From the Musical, Light Years."
MUSIC
Grosse Pointe News

Royal Stars

Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Taurus. You are courageous in meeting life’s challenges. You are intelligent, perceptive and imaginative. You have a penetrating insight into what makes people tick. This year you might attain a higher consciousness by spending...
ASTRONOMY
thealpinesun.com

Focussed on the stars

It has been a lifelong love of science that led Alpine native Leslie Paige Taylor in her pursuit of knowledge physics. She became a science fiction fan early in life watching “Star Trek” and “Stargate” with her father growing up. “It was cool to imagine something beyond the earth and...
ASTRONOMY
northernexpress.com

Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Lewiston Morning Tribune

The brightest of stars

Glen Bierman climbs up a ladder as Kevin Beehner brings keeps strands of lights untangled while the sun becomes the brightest of tree topper stars recently. The two were decorating the tree outside the CrossPoint Alliance Church before their Christmas Fest taking place from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Crafts, food, hot drinks and a lighting ceremony of the tree will take place at the Christmas Fest.
SCIENCE
The Day

Your stars Nov. 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go over the pros and cons of situations and relationships causing concern. Knowing what you are up against will help decide what and who are worth your time and effort. Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. 3 stars. TAURUS (April...
ASTRONOMY
Willits News

Salome’s Stars

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Some changes might seem confusing at first, especially to an Aries whose impatience levels are pretty shaky this week. Take it one step at a time, Lamb, and soon all will be made clear. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) That difficult situation you’ve...
ASTRONOMY
Winchester News Gazette

A Celebration of Stars

On the evening of November 9, The Community Foundation of Randolph County held their annual dinner for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The theme for this event was “A Celebration of Stars.” This event was held in the Towne Square Community Center. Appropriately, the Towne Square Cinema provided the decorations for the dinner, which included several movie posters and boxes of popcorn for the guests to snack on. The Cinema also provided a gift basket that was awarded to the winner of a drawing from those who made donations to the Foundation’s Fund for Education. The evening started with a cheese and wine social sponsored by The Winchester Foundation.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
northernexpress.com

Handmade Holiday Craft Show

Benefits Brother Dan's Food Pantry. The Community Building will host local vendors featuring handmade items for sale. Brother Dan's will be collecting admission & concession sales to benefit feeding local families. Admission: $2 or a nonperishable food item.
ADVOCACY
almanac.com

The Star of Bethlehem

I take both religion and science seriously. In and of itself, the mixing of science and religion is shaky, but it can be helpful in specific cases; science should be present whenever it can be useful. When the Shroud of Turin controversy raged, the use of Carbon-14 dating provided an unambiguous answer: The cloth that once supposedly covered the just-crucified body of Jesus proved to be less than a thousand years old. It wasn't the real shroud, but a hoax from the Middle Ages. Science to the rescue and case closed.
RELIGION
northernexpress.com

Red Dress Display

From Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to Dec. 10, Human Rights Day, the Zonta International 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign is a time to spur action to end violence against women & girls around the world. The Zonta Club of Petoskey Area will participate in this campaign with a red dress display in the lobby at Petoskey District Library. Check the library's web site for hours & holiday changes.
PETOSKEY, MI
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy