SwingShift and the Stars

On the evening of November 9, The Community Foundation of Randolph County held their annual dinner for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The theme for this event was “A Celebration of Stars.” This event was held in the Towne Square Community Center. Appropriately, the Towne Square Cinema provided the decorations for the dinner, which included several movie posters and boxes of popcorn for the guests to snack on. The Cinema also provided a gift basket that was awarded to the winner of a drawing from those who made donations to the Foundation’s Fund for Education. The evening started with a cheese and wine social sponsored by The Winchester Foundation.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO