Lafayette came into Cameron Indoor Stadium determined to make a splash against the 7th ranked Blue Devils – and they did for one half of basketball, but ultimately the Leopards would fall to Duke 88-55. Wendell Moore, who has been playing some of his best and most consistent basketball, took over for the Blue Devils when Lafayette cut a once 16-point 1st half lead to six early in the second. The junior forward scored nine straight points – pushing the Blue Devils’ lead back into double digits, but it was the play of freshman AJ Griffin that had people talking.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO