YouTube star and celebrity chef set to star on Married At First Sight has surprising connection to Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Married At First Sight is set to return in 2022.

Earlier this month, Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed that Dion Giannarelli is set to appear on the series when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year.

And it turns out the Melbourne chef has showbiz links, and is a friend of Today show host Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fmes_0d2qyZc600
Reality: Melbourne businessman and chef Dion Giannarelli is looking for love on the upcoming season on Married At First Sight. It turns out Dion is a friend of Today show host Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine. Pictured centre with Karl, Jasmine and a friend

The handsome professional has appeared in posts on Jasmine's social media, enjoying a dinner with the pair.

He showcases his on-camera talent on his YouTube channel, Cooking With Dion Giannarelli, where he shared his recipes.

His videos have already amassed a whopping 73,630 combined views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwKyV_0d2qyZc600
Star: The businessman, 33, is tipped to be one of the many breakout stars, according to sources close to production 

The businessman, 33, is tipped to be one of the many breakout stars, according to sources close to production.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, a close friend revealed: 'Dion is a one-of-a-kind classic who means business'.

'He's spent the past few years running million dollar companies around the world, and is now desperate to settle down.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJrFH_0d2qyZc600
Popular: The businessman, 33, is tipped to be one of the many breakout stars, according to sources close to production
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glrhT_0d2qyZc600
 Star: He showcases his on-camera talent on his YouTube channel, Cooking With Dion Giannarelli, where he shared his recipes

In a telling clue he's joined the cast, Dion's Instagram account, which boasts 5,106 followers, has been switched to private, which is a requirement for all cast.

Dion has also been spotted arriving to a several dinner parties and filming scenes with his bride.

He joins a handful of previously announced grooms, including DJ Jack Millar, event promoter Brent Vitiello, law clerk Matthew Ridley and pro wrestler Anthony Cincotta.

Daily Mail Australia has also revealed that fitness coach Daniel Holmes, Jack Lonie and male model Mitchell Eynaud would also be appearing on the 2022 series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHnRI_0d2qyZc600
That's different! He manages several property development groups and a licensed medicinal cannabis company

