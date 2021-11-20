ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Live Updates: Texas vs West Virginia

By Zach Dimmitt
 4 days ago

The Texas Longhorns (4-6) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) in Morgantown today, as both teams will look to play for bragging rights and bowl eligibility.

The Longhorns have a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball headed into today's game. Running back Bijan Robinson and defensive back Josh Thompson are both out for the season, while linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was seen before kickoff in a walking boot on his left foot.

Keep it locked-in with LonghornsCountry.com, as we'll be providing live updates for today's matchup.

1st Quarter

The Mountaineers will receive the opening kickoff.

The opening drive went by in the blink of an eye, as Jarret Doege carved the Longhorns' secondary apart on a nine-play, 75-yard drive. West Virginia wideout Sam Jones got the scoring started with a 20-yard catch and run to put the Mountaineers up 7-0 early.

change of possession

Texas got the ball deep in it's own territory, resulting in the offense being stifled quickly. Xavier Worthy dropped a pass right at the first-down marker as the Longhorns went three-and-out to start the day.

change of possession

Texas' defense responded well after a giving up an opening-drive score, forcing the Mountaineers to punt after only four plays.

change of possession

Another target for Worthy on third down sailed way past his hands on the throw from Casey Thompson. The Longhorns were forced to punt once again after only six offensive plays.

change of possession

The Mountaineers went three-and-out on the next possession, but an attempt at blocking the punt by Keilan Robinson resulted in a flag on fourth down. Luckily for Texas, it was only a five-yard running-into-the-kicker penalty on third-and-nine.

change of possession

A dropped pass by Marcus Washington on first down killed any kind of momentum the Texas offense was looking for. Two plays later, and the Longhorns were already punting for the third time in the first quarter.

change of possession

A deep 31-yard pass from West Virginia QB Jarret Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton on third-and-nine set up the Mountaineers in great field position as the first quarter winded down to a close.

2nd Quarter

West Virginia opened up the second quarter with another big pass-play, this time for another touchdown. Doege found Winston Wright on a lob pass in the back right corner of the end zone to put the Mountaineers up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

change of possession

Rinse and repeat for Texas. The offense went three-and-out for the fourth time on the day.

change of possession

Despite the 14-0 start, the Mountaineers' offense had its fair share of inconsistencies as well, going three-and-out once again.

change of possession

With nearly 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Roschon Johnson picked up the first first down of the day for the Longhorns. A few plays later, Keilan Robinson broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown to put Texas on the board.

A strong drive from the Longhorns' rushing attack was capitalized by the big run from Robinson to bring the Horns closer at 14-7.

change of possession

The next offensive drive for the Mountaineers was a lengthy one, as West Virginia put together a 12-play, 82-yard drive, capped off with a touchdown. Running back Leddie Brown walked in from a few yards out to extend the lead to 21-7 with three minutes remaining in the half.

change of possession

The Longhorns next drive wasn't pretty, but the team did just enough to get into field goal range for Cameron Dicker. Even in the chilly conditions, Dicker nailed a 50-yarder to bring the score to 21-10 with a little over a minute remaining in the half.

change of possession

Despite quickly moving the ball into field goal range with under a minute remaining in the first half, West Virginia kicker Casey Legg barley missed the uprights on a 48-yard attempt with three seconds remaining. The Longhorns dodged a small bullet to keep the score at 21-10 headed into the locker room.

Texas will receive the second-half kickoff.

HALFTIME

3rd Quarter

Hudson Card got the start at QB to begin the third, replacing Casey Thompson. Things didn't seem to change on offense though, as the Horns went four plays before punting. West Virginia would get the ball at its own 15-yard line to begin the next possession.

change of possession

What had seemed like a promising first drive of the second for West Virginia fell flat at midfield as the Longhorn defense made a key stop on third-and-five. Down 11, Texas was still well within reach, but the offense needed a boost.

change of possession

Card came out with the offense once again, as things looked like they were going south quickly once again. The Longhorns faced a third-and-five after going 0 for 6 on third down in the game. But, Card's pass was tipped high in the air and fell right into the waiting arms of Marcus Washington.

Three plays later, the Texas offense came alive with a single throw.

Card rolled out to his right and launched a moonshot to Xavier Worthy, hitting him in stride as soon as the true freshman receiver crossed the goal line. All of a sudden, the score was 21-17 in favor of West Virginia.

change of possession

The Longhorns started the next drive strong with back-to-back sacks from David Gbenda and T'Vondre Sweat. Yet, despite facing a third-and-18, the Mountaineers drove all the way down the field for a touchdown. A consistent combination of the rushing and passing attack was finished off with Sean Ryan tip-toeing in the back of the end zone for the score. 28-17 WV.

4th Quarter

change of possession

Texas put together an eight-play, 72-yard drive in response to the West Virginia score. A 17-yard catch by Cade Brewer and a 25-yard run by Keilan Robinson set up the Horns in prime position. Roschon Johnson finished things off with a six-yard right to the right pylon for the score, bring Texas closer.

The two-point conversion was no good, as the score remained 28-23 in favor of the Mountaineers.

change of possession

West Virginia continued to move the ball on the next possession and even converted a fourth down inside Texas' side of the field. Yet, the Longhorns defense held up and forced a field goal try for the Mountaineers. 31-23 with 7:03 remaining.

change of possession

A wild drive ensued with the game entering its critical moments. Steadily, the Horns moved the ball down the field off of a few chunk plays. Robinson had a 16-yard catch and Card scampered for 13 with his legs. A few plays later though, both players were in visible pain on the same play, as Card needed help off the field with a noticeable limp.

With Thompson coming back into the game, the Mountaineer defense held up, intercepting the pass on 4th and 8 with the Horns right outside the red zone.

change of possession

The Mountaineers took as much time off the clock as they could, leaving Texas with 36 seconds left and no timeouts.

But the Texas offense was unable to do anything with the ball. Thompson left the game due to injury to begin the drive, as Card limped back onto the field to replace him. Any hopes of a miracle were quickly dashed as the Horns turned it over on downs at midfield with 10 seconds left.

END OF GAME

Texas has now lost six straight games after starting the season 4-1. The Longhorns miss out on bowl eligibility. The season finale is this Friday against Kansas State.

