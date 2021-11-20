ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Rolling into the Premier League weekend!' Rio Ferdinand puts on an animated display as he larks around on a scooter in playful Instagram video

 5 days ago

Rio Ferdinand put on an animated display as he larked around on a scooter in a playful new Instagram video uploaded on Saturday.

Captioned 'Rolling into the Premier League weekend!', the football pundit, 43, looked hilarious as he donned sunglasses to whizz past people in the park.

Rio completed his incognito look with a grey cap, navy overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUeDx_0d2qxWvi00
Joker: Rio Ferdinand put on an animated display as he larked around on a scooter in a playful new Instagram video uploaded on Saturday

He sped along a path in the leafy park with an serious expression on his face, then was overtaking people walking around.

He captioned the funny clip: 'Rolling Into the @premierleague weekend with @btsportfootball!'

The footage was set to the song This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfBIE_0d2qxWvi00
Funny: Captioned 'Rolling into the Premier League weekend!', the football pundit, 43, looked hilarious as he donned glasses to whizz past people in the park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nS0Jk_0d2qxWvi00
Out and about: He completed his incognito look with a grey cap, navy overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4243xM_0d2qxWvi00

Rio welcomed baby son Cree with his wife Kate Ferdinand last December.

And on Friday, Kate, 30, admitted that she's 'struggling' to keep up with her priorities as she gave an insight into life as a working mum.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram where she shared a series of candid family shots from her life with Rio and their brood of four children.

Kate penned: 'Time seems to be going so quickly the last few weeks, it's so crazy! For anyone else struggling with the juggle of life you are not alone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0gTu_0d2qxWvi00
Off he goes! He sped along a path in the leafy park with an serious expression on his face, then overtaking people walking around

'Trying my best to be a good mum, wife, keep up with messages, remain fit, healthy & work is proving near on impossible! Something always has to give.

'I may not make the school run or workout every day, some nights recently it's been a takeaway instead of home cooked food & there has definitely been no fresh lovely snacks cooked for Cree this week but that is life.

'It's not perfect over here but if it gives me more precious time with these 5 it works for me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0252vK_0d2qxWvi00
Having a laugh: He captioned the funny clip: 'Rolling Into the @premierleague weekend with @btsportfootball!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHoZP_0d2qxWvi00

Just last week, Kate revealed she felt 'really strange' ahead of her son's birth and she thinks she had 'a bit of postnatal depression.'

Opening up about her experience on Rochelle Humes' My Little Coco podcast. she said: 'When I was in labour I said to the doctor, 'I don't think I'm going to love him.'

While the star stressed she did 'fall instantly' in love with Cree - she still went on to struggle with postnatal depression.

She revealed: 'Everyone was saying, 'Are you excited to have the baby?' I was like, 'No, is that weird?' I felt I was really strange.

'But the minute he was with me I did fall instantly in love, but I was still in shock.'

She continued to say that she was left with 'bad bruising' after the 'traumatic birth' revealing: 'I couldn't move, I had really bad bruising and I suffered with quite a lot of guilt.'

'I felt terrible that I couldn't get up and change the baby and that Rio was doing a lot. I think I might have had a bit of postnatal depression.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXTlJ_0d2qxWvi00
Music: The footage was set to the song This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

Elsewhere in the podcast the beauty admitted she worried Rio might 'divorce' her after the birth.

She said: 'I like Rio to see me in a nice way. I am rough sometimes - but I wouldn't let him see me in certain states.

'When I was in this bed [after giving birth] I had the big hospital knickers on, I was just wiped out, I couldn't walk.

'It was just not a pretty sight, and I just saw him looking at me and I thought, 'He's going to divorce me!''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcfI8_0d2qxWvi00
Real talk: On Friday, Kate Ferdinand, 30, admitted that she's 'struggling' to keep up with her priorities as she gave an insight into life as a working mum (Pictured with husband Rio)

Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jenna Bush Hager Tears up After Husband Surprises Her Live on 'Today' Show for Her 40th Birthday

Jenna Bush Hager is getting a major surprise for her 40th birthday courtesy of her husband Henry Hager. Wednesday, Hager took to the streets of New York City disguised as an NBC page to quiz passersby on his wife's favorite things – from the age she's turning Thursday to her love of queso – in a moment that brought the Today with Hoda and Jenna star to tears.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture’s hilarious response to learning she was getting baby brother

Cardi B has amused fans by revealing her daughter Kulture’s reaction to learning that she was becoming a big sister to a baby brother.The WAP rapper, who shares her three-year-old daughter and two-month-old son with husband Offset, shared her daughter’s reaction to the news in response to a fan who questioned on Twitter: “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told [her] you were having another baby and that it was a boy?”In response to the inquiry, Cardi B shared a video of the toddler, in which Kulture could be seen insisting that she wants a “baby sister”.“I want a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
THEATER & DANCE
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Eddie Redmayne Admitted That Playing A Transgender Woman In “The Danish Girl” Was A “Mistake” And Something He Wouldn’t Do Now Six Years After Receiving Heavy Criticism For Accepting The Role

Eddie Redmayne has reflected on criticism of his casting as a transgender woman in The Danish Girl. Eddie was at the center of backlash back in 2015 after he portrayed a transgender woman in the film, which tells the real-life story of his character, Lili Elbe, who was one of the first people to undergo gender affirmation surgery.
CELEBRITIES
