ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Returns to Field Despite Early OUT Ruling

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 4 days ago

Texas' linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who reported listed as out for today's game against West Virginia by, Longhorn Network, recently took the field during the last drive for the Longhorns.

The Mountaineers are up 14-0 following a touchdown to Winston Wright Jr.

Overshown, who leads the team with 72 tackles this season, was reportedly seen in street clothes on the sideline prior to kickoff and had a walking boot on his left foot. However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian could have elected to play him in a limited role.

It's unclear when Overshown sustained the injury, as he finished last Saturday's 57-56 loss against Kansas with seven total tackles and half a sack. He was in the game on defense when the Jayhawks secured the victory on the two-point conversion in overtime.

With kickoff underway in Morgantown, it remains to be seen who will take Overshown's place on Pete Kwiatkowski's defensive front. Overshown has traditionally played the the "WILL" linebacker position this season.

Texas Women Fall to Tennessee in Overtime, 76-70

Longhorns endured a long scoring drought as Lady Volunteers needed a triple-double and double-double to overcome Texas

4 hours ago

Timmy Allen Proving To Be The Heartbeat For No. 8 Texas

In a locker room full of experience and talent, Allen has emerged as a leader early on this season

4 hours ago

Is Texas Worse Under Sarkisian Than Herman?

Texas football standard hits new low with loss at West Virginia

9 hours ago

On the first defensive possession for the Longhorns, Jaylan Ford has appeared to take Overshown's place, as he picked up a quick tackle in the backfield.

The injury to Overshown is a big loss for Texas' defense, which has already lost defensive lineman Jacoby Jones and defensive back Josh Thompson for the season due to injury.

Should Texas lose in Morgantown, the Longhorns will officially be eliminated from the bowl season with seven losses.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#American Football#Longhorn Network#Longhorns#Jayhawks#Texas Women Fall#Sarkisian
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts headline for Alabama-Auburn in the Iron Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide-Auburn Tigers rivalry has provided some of college football’s greatest moments, from the kick-six to Cam Newton’s 24-point comeback among other timeless gems. This year, though, the Iron Bowl might look a little different than in years past. That’s because Alabama, currently 10-1 and No. 2 in...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
insidethestar.com

Injury Updates on Lamb, Lawrence, & Wilson Before Thanksgiving Kickoff

The short week between Dallas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders has put health and injury issues at the forefront of conversation. Based on news coming out of today’s practice, we have good and bad news for you regarding a few different Cowboys and their playing statuses.
NFL
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
824
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy