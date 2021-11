BYRON — Reed-Custer led for 23 minutes and 51 seconds of the 24 minutes in Saturday's IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal at Byron. Unfortunately for the Comets, the nine seconds of the half they trailed were the final seconds of the game, as the Tigers scored on their only completed pass of the game with nine seconds left to end Reed-Custer's best season in program history by a 28-24 final.

BYRON, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO