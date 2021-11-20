ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans Show Major Love to Daniela Ruah’s LL Cool J Tribute

By Suzanne Halliburton
 4 days ago
NCIS: Los Angeles fan-favorite Daniela Ruah wrote a lovely tribute to castmate LL Cool J to accompany a video produced by the show’s social media team.

And in turn, Ruah’s fans showed their massive appreciation and adoration for LL Cool J, who plays Sam Hanna, as well as for Ruah and the entire show.

Here’s a taste from Ruah’s Instagram post: “This is phenomenal. It doesn’t just show you how influential and inspirational he is as a human being, but what an amazing family you all have become. You all are just so truly happy for him and it shows through everyone of you. Congratulations LL. So well deserved.”

And here’s what Ruah initially posted: “Father, husband, friend, colleague, musician, actor, artist, philanthropic visionary, trend setter, culture marking, inspirational, the GOAT! I have so much love, respect and gratitude for you.

“Congrats on the induction to the ROCK N’ ROLL HALL OF FAME LL Cool J from the bottom of our hearts.”

Ruah then shared the video produced by the NCIS: Los Angeles team. It featured clips of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna as well as interviews with the cast about what they think of LL Cool J. It all was to honor the hip hop pioneer for his induction three weeks ago into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Cast and Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles Post Tributes to LL Cool J

In the video, NCIS: Los Angeles newcomer Caleb Castille, who portrays Devin Rountree, said “There’s so much I could say about you as a man, as an artist.” Chris O’Donnell, who plays Callen, described his TV show partner as “the Mount Rushmore for hip hop.”

Eric Christian Olsen, aka Marty Deeks, said of LL Cool J: “Grace is one of the many things I love about him.”

Let’s check back with some of Ruah’s fans, who love her as Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles. What do they think of LL Cool J, who goes by his real name, James Todd Smith, behind scenes on the show?

“I love him so much. Always wished I could get the biggest bear hug from him,” one posted.

Another wrote: You guys are awesome. The support each of you show one another is amazing. That’s what family does. Congratulations, LL.”

And here’s another: “This is amazing. I never met LL Cool J but I know he is someone to admire, such an inspiration! He has always been one of my favorite celebrities growing up. So funny because I had the biggest crush on him and Chris O’Donnell and now we get to see them on the same show for 13 years now. Crazy!”

NCIS: Los Angeles returns with a new episode Sunday night. It’s called Sundown. And it looks like Sam Hanna has a central role. Here’s how CBS described it: “Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.”

