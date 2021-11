Rafael Nadal has reiterated his criticism of those who have chosen not to be vaccinated, saying the decision “seems a bit selfish”. Nadal, who said he was vaccinated at the earliest opportunity, is expected to return at the Australian Open next year but confusion reigns over the participation of players who have thus far refused the jab. Discussions between officials in Victoria and the Australian government are ongoing as to whether unvaccinated players will be granted visas for 2022’s first grand slam, casting doubt over the participation of defending champion Novak Djokovic.In an interview with Marca, Nadal said: “I understand...

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO