ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Travis Scott, Drake and Live Nation hit with an additional $750M lawsuit

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
rolling out
rolling out
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcEfB_0d2qvBHb00
Photo credit: Bang Media

The lawsuits surrounding Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5 that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured, continue to mount. The “Sicko Mode” rapper, Drake and the concert promoter Live Nation have all been named in a new $750 million lawsuit from 125 of those concertgoers. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced the news this week on Instagram along with a few legal documents explaining the suit.

“We filed suit today on behalf of 125 Astroworld concertgoers, to include the family of Axel Acosta. Axel died at the concert. Many of the clients named in this lawsuit suffered broken bones, or twisted knees, or orthopedic injuries. Many have psychological injury. I expect we will file on behalf of another 100 individuals very soon. I have been in contact with defense counsel for many of the entities sued, to include Live Nation. Our team has toured the site and collected evidence. We have taken statements from more than fifty witnesses.

“We have collected hours of videotape from almost every angle. No amount of money will fix what occurred on the night of Nov. 5. However, based on what I know now, to include what I learned during discussions with opposing counsel, it is my firm belief that every individual who attended that concert and who suffered injury will be fairly compensated. I intend to make sure of it,” Buzbee’s statement read.

Roughly 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium. In addition to the ten deaths, over 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival while 11 people suffered from cardiac arrest and 23 were taken to the hospital.

Last week, attorney Ben Crump announced that he and several other lawyers filed 90 additional lawsuits on behalf of over 200 Astroworld Festival attendees. Crump also represents the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount who died on Sept. 14 from complications after being trampled at the concert.

Comments / 8

Artchilles
2d ago

Their pathetic acts are predatory on our youth, literally destroying them. What can we do? Put their money-making machine out of business! BOYCOTT their offerings and all the media outlets that put them on a pedestal!

Reply(1)
3
Darlene WW
2d ago

I really hope all these trashtastic celebrities lose their money so we stop hearing about them.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rolling out

The Weeknd captures title of biggest song of all time with this hit

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” has been crowned the greatest Billboard Hot 100 single of all time. The 31-year-old megastar’s record-breaking 2020 hit single from his acclaimed LP After Hours has dethroned the ’60s classic “The Twist” by rock and roll legend Chubby Checker. The “Starboy” hitmaker’s tune has spent 90...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
rolling out

Travis Scott hit with billion-dollar lawsuit, Chuck D steps in to defend him

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D is defending Travis Scott and says the Houston rapper is not the one to blame for the deaths and injuries that occurred at Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5 that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. The “Don’t Believe The Hype” veteran MC issued a statement and called out Live Nation, warning other promotion companies that they need to reevaluate how they organize entertainment events.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Ye and Drake join forces for ‘Free Larry Hoover’ concert

Just days after officially squashing their beef, Ye and Drake are joining forces for a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 20, Ye announced that the concert will take place on Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. According to the L.A. Coliseum’s website, the goal of the concert is to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”
MUSIC
rolling out

Iman Shumpert makes history as first NBA star to win DWTS

Iman Shumpert has won this year’s “Dancing with the Stars.”. The 31-year-old NBA star entered the history books after becoming the first basketball player to earn a spot in the semi-finals and he stunned viewers when he clinched victory over JoJo Siwa, 18, Cody Rigsby, 34, and Amanda Kloots, 39.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
Person
Ben Crump
rolling out

Jussie Smollett unveils film directorial debut ‘B-Boy Blues’ (video)

Jussie Smollett is trying to put his alleged hate crime attack behind him and get back on with his career. Smollett hosted a screening for his new film B-Boy Blues at Magic Johnson’s AMC Theatres in Harlem on Nov. 19. The film marks the 39-year-old actor’s directorial debut and is a movie adaption of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling 1994 novel of the same name.
MOVIES
rolling out

Storm Reid partners with Dark & Lovely hair care line

A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid is starting to make an impact on the fashion and beauty industry as well. In March 2021, she was named one of Maybelline New York’s newest global spokesmodels. As a global ambassador for the cosmetic brand, she has taken part in Maybelline’s Brave Together initiative to address anxiety and depression, along with the brand’s ongoing diversity work.
HAIR CARE
rolling out

Offset welcomes brother home after 15 years in prison (video)

Migos rapper Offset had a popping-bottles vibe going this weekend as he celebrated his brother’s return home after serving 15 years in prison for an undisclosed crime. The 29-year-old lyricst, who was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, can be heard hollering and laughing in the background when he posted an Instagram Story video for his 20 million.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Live Nation#Astroworld
rolling out

Dr. Dre calls ex-wife’s allegations ‘appalling’

Dr. Dre wanted his divorce to be “classy and fair.”. The music mogul split from Nicole Young in March 2020 after 24 years of marriage and despite his intentions for an amicable breakup, the 56-year-old producer cut off all communication with his former spouse after she “falsely” accused him of abusing her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Stephen A. Smith shut down after saying LeBron James is not feared (videos)

Former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Reddick performed invasive surgery on “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith when the latter insinuated that LeBron James was soft and “not feared” by fellow players. The intense debate was ignited after the NBA suspended James and Detroit Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart for sparking a melee...
NBA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
87K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy