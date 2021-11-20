Travis Scott, Drake and Live Nation hit with an additional $750M lawsuit

Photo credit: Bang Media

The lawsuits surrounding Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5 that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured, continue to mount. The “Sicko Mode” rapper, Drake and the concert promoter Live Nation have all been named in a new $750 million lawsuit from 125 of those concertgoers. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced the news this week on Instagram along with a few legal documents explaining the suit.

“We filed suit today on behalf of 125 Astroworld concertgoers, to include the family of Axel Acosta. Axel died at the concert. Many of the clients named in this lawsuit suffered broken bones, or twisted knees, or orthopedic injuries. Many have psychological injury. I expect we will file on behalf of another 100 individuals very soon. I have been in contact with defense counsel for many of the entities sued, to include Live Nation. Our team has toured the site and collected evidence. We have taken statements from more than fifty witnesses.

“We have collected hours of videotape from almost every angle. No amount of money will fix what occurred on the night of Nov. 5. However, based on what I know now, to include what I learned during discussions with opposing counsel, it is my firm belief that every individual who attended that concert and who suffered injury will be fairly compensated. I intend to make sure of it,” Buzbee’s statement read.

Roughly 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium. In addition to the ten deaths, over 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival while 11 people suffered from cardiac arrest and 23 were taken to the hospital.

Last week, attorney Ben Crump announced that he and several other lawyers filed 90 additional lawsuits on behalf of over 200 Astroworld Festival attendees. Crump also represents the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount who died on Sept. 14 from complications after being trampled at the concert.