Right now, Multiversus might be the worst kept secret in gaming. The fighting game inspired by Smash Bros. will apparently feature a number of Warner Bros. icons, spanning franchises such as Looney Tunes, DC, and Lord of the Rings. WB Games has yet to confirm the rumors, but multiple official Twitter accounts may have started hinting at the project tonight. The official Twitter accounts for Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry both tagged the publisher in Tweets with characters strangely missing. In the case of Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny has been replaced by a white dotted outline in a picture with Daffy, while Tom & Jerry are similarly missing from an image with Spike.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO