Warzone Cheat Providers Being Shut Down by Activision

By Nikhil Bahuguna
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Warzone Pacific map has been delayed, Activision has decided to shut down Call of Duty and Warzone cheat providers – much to the excitement of the community!. Call of Duty series has its fair share of cheaters and Warzone is no exception. Players have been complaining about cheaters ruining...

techraptor.net

Skate 2 Servers Are Shutting Down Next Month

EA has announced that the Skate 2 servers for PlayStation and Xbox will be shutting down in a little less than a month, bringing an end to over a decade of skateboarding fun. The Skate franchise has been pretty dead since the launch of Skate 3. Everything changed when EA officially announced a new Skate game last year. We've yet to see any substantial gameplay, although the devs have confirmed that it's going to be getting a PC release.
dexerto.com

Activision reveal major improvements to Vanguard anti-cheat as it goes live

Call of Duty publisher Activision have revealed major improvements to anti-cheat system RICOCHET in Vanguard, making it considerably more difficult for cheaters to repeatedly offend. Call of Duty’s battle with cheaters has been incredibly pronounced since Warzone’s launch back in March 2020. The battle royale has been widely acclaimed in...
gamingintel.com

New Warzone Pacific Caldera Map Images Possibly Found in Vanguard

The season of giving is upon us and fans of the Call of Duty series have another set of Warzone Pacific Caldera map images. There’s a lot of buzz in the Call of Duty community about the upcoming Warzone Pacific map. While the players are loving the Operation Flashback limited-time game mode, the Caldera map has been the center of attention.
Eurogamer.net

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Pacific map delayed a week amid Activision turmoil

Activision has delayed the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone's new map by a week amid the ongoing turmoil at the under-fire publisher. A tweet issued last night from the official Call of Duty account signalled that Season 1 of Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: Vanguard and the Caldera map for battle royale Warzone now release on 8th December. Vanguard owners get 24-hour first-play access to the Pacific-set map, with open access kicking off a day later, on 9th December.
gamingintel.com

Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 New Operators and Weapons Revealed

There is almost a week’s delay in the Warzone Pacific update but the new key art revealed some of the upcoming Warzone Pacific Operators and weapons. Call of Duty developers understand the expectations of their fans and keep pumping new content into their titles. Warzone players are already loving the recently added Operation Flashback LTM.
gamingintel.com

Vanguard Cheater Livestreams Mock Activision Before RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Arrives

Vanguard players have dealt with a fair share of cheaters in their matches. However, some Vanguard cheater livestreams are showing players getting destroyed in multiplayer lobbies. Call of Duty Vanguard has several hits and misses. After several Call of Duty titles, the franchise finally marks a return to the World...
realsport101.com

Is GTA Online shutting down?

We know it sounds like an outrageous claim, but could GTA Online be shutting down at some point in the future? Grand Theft Auto 6 might be a fair way out, but it is on the way and this could mean that GTA Online is going to start shutting down. However - it might not. Here's what we know so far.
dexerto.com

Warzone RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update confirms new efforts against account resellers

The battle for Call of Duty: Warzone continues, as a new RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update explains Activision’s ongoing efforts. Now, the team is actively going after account resellers in their fight against hackers. While the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat isn’t officially live yet, Call of Duty’s similarly named security team has been deployed....
dotesports.com

Activision offers update from RICOCHET Call of Duty anti-cheat team

Call of Duty’s anti-cheat team, dubbed Team RICOCHET, offered its first post-launch update regarding Call of Duty: Vanguard and the future update coming to Warzone. In the post-launch progress report blog post, Team RICOCHET focused heavily on the now. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is active in Vanguard, and bans have already started to come down since the game released a week ago.
realsport101.com

Is Clash of Clans Shutting Down in 2022?

Clash of Clans has been going strong for some time, seeing tonnes of new updates, changes and new skins coming to the service. Despite this, sales have been dropping slowly and the future of the game looks uncertain to some. Here's what you should know about the suggestions it's shutting down in 2022.
SVG

Another Activision Studio Head Stepped Down During Investigation

In what may be the shadiest moment in its already shady history, Activision Blizzard has been embroiled in a lawsuit throughout 2021 in regards to allegations regarding sexual harassment in the workplace and promoting an overall toxic culture. The trouble didn't stop there either as the lawsuits against Activision continued to pile up over the summer. Of the current suits against Activision Blizzard, two of them are at the forefront — one stemming from a complaint from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), and another suit on behalf of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
gamingintel.com

Warzone Players Love Operation Flashback Limited Time Game Mode

Call of Duty Warzone has a brand-new game mode, Operation Flashback, and players are absolutely loving it so far!. Warzone players are always looking forward to new limited-time game modes and the newest one, Operation Flashback, might be the best one yet. Now that the new Warzone Pacific map, Caldera,...
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard employees petition Kotick to step down, Xbox boss weighs in

Today saw a couple of major updates to the continuing Activision Blizzard scandal. Now more games industry figures are criticizing CEO Bobby Kotick’s leadership, including Xbox’s Phil Spencer, and hundreds of employees continue to call for his resignation. This week’s Wall Street Journal report shed light on new allegations against...
gamingintel.com

It Costs Over $1000 to Buy Everything in the Halo Infinite Item Shop

Halo fans have worked out the insane cost of buying every cosmetic item in the Halo Infinite Shop. Who would pay this much for in-game skins?. Gamers absolutely love how Halo Infinite plays but many have problems with its systems outside of the shooting. Unfortunately, but rather predictably, the microtransactions have come under fire.
AFP

Activision Blizzard chief may step down if misconduct not fixed: media

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Fans Urge DICE To Take Back Control From EA

Now that Battlefield 2042 is finally released globally, the game’s developers at DICE are being told by the fans to take back their company’s control from EA. Battlefield 2042 was one of the most talked-about games this year. However, the hype died down quickly with players already leaving terrible reviews for the game on Steam.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Is ‘Playable’ Now, Developer Confirms

It is no surprise that Halo Infinite fans have been longing for the co-op in Campaign mode. Much to the delight of the community, we now have an official confirmation from the developers!. Halo franchise encapsulates most gamers’ childhood. From thousands of hours spent in multiplayer to being mesmerized by...
