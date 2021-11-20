The Belfast Barge

I live in New York and my parents live in Michigan. I haven’t seen them since before the pandemic, so it’s a big deal that we’re gathering again this Christmas. The thing is, I’m not really looking forward to it — my family is sort of stressful, and while I love them, they aren’t easy to spend time with. (I’m gay, and even though I came out to them years ago, they are still awkward about it. This is something I’ve come to terms with, but it adds to the general holiday anxiety.)

