On October 29, 2021, just after 10:00 p.m., Shreveport Police Officers responded to the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Corbitt Street on reports of shots fired. As they arrived on the scene, they saw what appeared to be a wrecked vehicle alongside the road. Officers approached the vehicle and saw a man who said that he had been shot. Officers immediately rendered aid in an effort to save the man’s life until Shreveport Fire personnel arrived. SFD transported him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was rushed into surgery but later died from his injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO