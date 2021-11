The Michigan State Spartans have officially agreed to terms on a contract extension with head football coach Mel Tucker. The extension has been in the works for quite some time now as the two sides figured out how the contract would break down. It was believed, by many, that the new deal would be in the “Nick Saban” range of money. And, according to the numbers released by Michigan State, the deal is exactly that and some.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO