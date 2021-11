Garrett Wilson’s value to Ohio State’s offense has never been more apparent than it’s been in the Buckeyes’ last two games. With Wilson out of the lineup last week against Nebraska, Ohio State’s offense had its worst game of the season, scoring a season-low 26 points on a season-low 5.9 yards per play. The absence of one of the Buckeyes’ most explosive offensive playmakers was evident as C.J. Stroud was without one of his go-to targets and Nebraska was able to put more emphasis on stopping the run than it would have been able to if Wilson was on the field.

