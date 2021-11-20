Fab Five: Takeaways from Michigan's win over UNLV

There is buzz this season about the Egg Bowl for a number of reasons, all good. Ole Miss and Mississippi State are hot teams with charismatic coaches who love to throw the ball around the yard. More important, the winning team clinches at least second place in the SEC West. An Ole Miss win, coupled with an Iron Bowl upset, would give the Rebels a share of the SEC West title for the first time since 2003, Eli Manning’s senior season. And most important, this rivalry is as heated as any in the country. If you’re looking for a good college football game to end Thanksgiving and begin the weekend, welcome to Davis Wade Stadium. Bring your cowbell.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO