Belmont Village senior living community holds cooking competition

Meet One of The Senior Village’s Most Well-Educated Volunteers. How old were you when you began your journey in formal education? One of Senior Village’s newest volunteers, Gracie Bulakowski, began her adventures in learning at the tender age of eight weeks old. After successfully completing her first class in leash training, this four-legged ball of fluff went on to advance her education in puppy training. This was followed by higher-level skills Gracie acquired in the intermediate and advanced classes. Then this brown-eyed girl was ready for some serious rigor, and she moved on to the canine good citizen level of education. For her grand finale, this high achiever went on to become a certified therapy dog by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. This new Senior Village volunteer accomplished this in just a few short years and has gone on to touch the lives of so many.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO