ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Belmont Village senior living community holds cooking competition

By Elliott Lapin, Staff writer, Elliott Lapin
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the winning dishes was an apple pie with buttermilk ice cream. Another was a chocolate almond cheesecake. Those were the winning dishes from two of the four categories in the cooking competition that took place at the Belmont Village Hunters Creek senior living community on Nov. 12....

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Dozens of holiday-themed shows scheduled at Clear Creek campuses

There’s no shortage of holiday performances across the Clear Creek Independent District. Students of all ages have been practicing for upcoming showcases of artistic talent including band, theater and choir performances. But the shows aren’t just for the enjoyment of parents. District spokeswoman Sydney Hunt said all performances are open...
THEATER & DANCE
thelcn.com

Community art exhibit continues at Village Gallery

CALEDONIA –The fifth annual Community Art Exhibition at The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St., continues through Dec. 11. The show features works in painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and photography. A special “First Friday” reception is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3. The event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols for social distancing and masking.
CALEDONIA, NY
ocala-news.com

Local senior community holding food, toy drives throughout southwest Ocala

A local senior community is collecting food and toy donations throughout southwest Ocala for the holidays. The On Top of the World community 2021 Food Drive is underway until Friday, December 13, with the goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food. The most needed items include canned vegetables, canned...
OCALA, FL
Houston Chronicle

Bay Area briefs: New clinic serves local moms, babies

Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women’s eighth community maternal-fetal medicine clinic brings ultrasounds, antenatal testing, genetics counseling, diabetes management and more to Clear Lake-area mothers. The newly opened clinic at 920 Clear Lake Blvd. also allows area providers access to consultations for common and high-risk conditions, such as placenta accreta spectrum,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Houston Chronicle

Calendar: Library stages holiday scavanger hunt

Dancers of all levels practice the waltz, foxtrot, rumba and more Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park. Details: Couples and singles with limited dance experience are welcome as are advanced dancers. Dress is casual. Lessons are available 1:30-3 p.m. Mondays. Price: Free with League City activity card. Info: 281-554-1180. Food drive...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
South Bend Tribune

What's Cooking: Community meals this week

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, 574-291-2740. All you can eat. Cost: adults, $11; children (ages 5 to 13), $4; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. • Fish Fry...
SOUTH BEND, IN
kdmanews.com

Monte Schools Hold Fundraising Competition

The Montevideo High School and Middle School Student Councils held a competition to see who could bring the most money for the local food shelf. The building that raised the most money would have a staff member wear a turkey costume for a full day. The high school raised $40, but the middle school raised $464.75. Mr. Swedzinski was the chosen one to wear the turkey costume.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Age Discrimination#Thanksgiving#Dessert#U S House
ourtribune.com

Village Learning Centers holds annual charity gala

The Village Learning Centers celebrated their annual gala live this year — and boy did they do it in style — Cuban style. The theme for the event was “Havana Nights” and guests and patrons sported the best in “Cuban” wear and enjoyed the sweet sounds of the David Caceres band.
HOUSTON, TX
Herald Community Newspapers

Village of Valley Stream holds Veterans Day at Village Green

Valley Stream village residents celebrated Veterans Day at the Bandshell during a day of commemorative song and prayer, speeches, a salute, and the sharing of a meal together. The ceremony featured a display of America’s historic military might as old military jeeps lined the pavement courtesy of the New York Military Vehicle Club. Two firetrucks hoisted the American flag high above everyone’s head at the main entrance into the Village Green. Red roses and poppies, symbolizing the blood shed during battle, dotted the crowd. Throughout the ceremony, both during and in-between presentations, residents thanked their nearest veteran for their service.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
1011now.com

LPS hosts cooking competition for high schoolers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools students got a taste of the real world at the 16th annual LPS Culinary Competition. Students were given the chance to sharpen their cooking skills and also received feedback from chefs in the industry at the Southeast Community College Career Academy. The day...
LINCOLN, NE
Delta County Independent

The ‘spirit of community’ lives on

As the days grow shorter and the leaves begin their descent, folks in the North Fork Valley begin to gear up for two special North Fork Community Dinners courtesy of Larry Jakubiak and company. “Community involvement for these holiday meals is amazing,” Jakubiak said. “There are so many people who...
HOTCHKISS, CO
wbrc.com

Union Village housing community expanding in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Talladega to celebrate adding an innovative home for people living with disabilities. The community is located at the Presbyterian Home for Children and is a partnership with the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind. A $50,000 grant from the Regions Foundation is making this new house possible.
TALLADEGA, AL
wxxinews.org

Affordable senior housing community opens in Penfield

A $29 million affordable housing complex for seniors officially opened Tuesday in Penfield next to the Eastside Family YMCA. The Gardens at Penfield Square is part of a campus that includes assisted living and memory care from Episcopal Senior Life and developer Home Leasing. All residents live in either one- or two-bedroom apartments that cost between $650 and $950. There is supportive care for a little more than a third of the 114-person capacity.
PENFIELD, NY
theperrychief.com

Local organizations show support for 13 veterans in Perry Lutheran Homes senior living communities

Thirteen veterans were honored on Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day, at ceremonies at all three Perry Lutheran Homes senior living campuses. The six men and women honored for their selfless sacrifices to the United States at Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus were Grace Louise Wood Moore, Gene Volz, Darrold Bice, James Rothfus, Harrry Travarthen and Carmelite Staker.
PERRY, IA
saddlebrookeprogress.com

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke

Meet One of The Senior Village’s Most Well-Educated Volunteers. How old were you when you began your journey in formal education? One of Senior Village’s newest volunteers, Gracie Bulakowski, began her adventures in learning at the tender age of eight weeks old. After successfully completing her first class in leash training, this four-legged ball of fluff went on to advance her education in puppy training. This was followed by higher-level skills Gracie acquired in the intermediate and advanced classes. Then this brown-eyed girl was ready for some serious rigor, and she moved on to the canine good citizen level of education. For her grand finale, this high achiever went on to become a certified therapy dog by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. This new Senior Village volunteer accomplished this in just a few short years and has gone on to touch the lives of so many.
ADVOCACY
Victoria Advocate

Students compete in Victoria school's mystery box cooking competition

Five student chefs lined up at three cooking stations set up in Trinity Episcopal School’s gym Sunday afternoon. Behind them was a table with a full array of ingredients they could use to prepare a dessert in 15 minutes, but even though they would soon be in a heated competition, all of their attention was laser-focused on an overturned bowl in front of them.
VICTORIA, TX
wrde.com

Lewes Community Holds 'Friendsgiving' for Charity

LEWES, DE — On Sunday, the Lewes Crossing committee and members of the community came together to holds its third annual Friendsgiving Dinner. The Committee is working with the Community Resource Center (CRC) to help provide families with food, and other supplies. they include non-perishables:. Canned goods. Cereal. Paper towel...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy