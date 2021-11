If last week sucked, this week was rock bottom. This loss stung. Not just because Kyle Shanahan beat Sean McVay for the 5th time in a row but how it happened. The Rams were flat-out embarrassed 31-10 in another primetime game where everything that could go wrong did. This loss was the Rams at their worst, the coaches, the players, and the fans (this fan included). Everything was toxic and awful and right now it doesn’t look like there’s anything positive to look at.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO