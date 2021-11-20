ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee announces uniform combination for South Alabama game

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will play South Alabama (5-5, 2-5, SBC) Saturday in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPNU.

Tennessee will wear white helmets, orange jerseys and white pants against South Alabama.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)
  • Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

