Premier League

Bruno Fernandes & David de Gea defend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Watford thrashing

90min.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid de Gea and Bruno Fernandes have insisted that criticism should not be solely put at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's door after Manchester United were beaten 4-1 by Watford on Saturday. The Red Devils were second best for much of the game at Vicarage Road, with club captain Harry Maguire...

www.90min.com

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire sent-off as Watford thrash dismal Manchester United to pile pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After a day that brought so many storylines together for suitably fitting endings, the wonder is whether this 4-1 Watford rout also brings an end to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager. Read it again: 4-1! Look at it again. This absurd afternoon ended with Bruno Fernandes reproaching the away end for booing both Solskjaer and the players that had bothered to go over. That was a landmark moment. It is not an exaggeration to describe this as the worst performance of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The scale of ineptitude was simply remarkable.It also puts United in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mason Greenwood is forced OUT of Manchester United's clash at Watford after testing positive for coronavirus, confirms manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mason Greenwood will miss Manchester United's clash with Watford on Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. United travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League, with the match due to kick off at 3pm. And Solskjaer revealed to Manchester United TV before the game that Greenwood's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United's David De Gea digs out teammates in 'embarrassing' loss to Watford

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea tore into his teammates after suffering an "embarrassing" 4-1 defeat away to Watford on Saturday as the side's poor form continued. United slumped to their worst top-flight loss to a newly-promoted side since 1989 in Saturday's defeat as captain Harry Maguire was sent off late on in a result that led to the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sheffield restaurant posts a picture of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire out for dinner on the eve of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking... and just hours after his red card at Watford

A restaurant in Sheffield posted a picture of Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire enjoying a birthday dinner on Saturday evening, just hours after his red card in the 4-1 defeat at Watford. The dismal display sealed boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fate as Red Devils boss, with the beleaguered Norwegian finally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Twitter reacts as Man Utd secure Champions League progression

Well, well, well. It wasn't pretty but Manchester United have kicked off the post-Ole era on a high, with caretaker manager Michael Carrick masterminding a 2-0 Champions League victory over Villarreal to ensure their progression to the knockout stages. Before a ball was even kicked on Tuesday night, Carrick was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Losing to Watford was a fresh low - this must be farewell for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

At the conclusion of their side’s spirited, deserved and comprehensive victory over Manchester United at Vicarage Road, the Watford fans were gleefully chanting: “Ole’s at the wheel.” No wonder. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were in charge of all the clubs they have to play this season relegation would be not remotely an issue. Frankly they would be flying. Europe here they come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

BREAKING: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Embarrassing Loss Against Watford As Glazers Look At Brendan Rodgers And Zinedine Zidane

Accor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally left Manchester United with Glazers speaking with former Real Madrid manger Zinedine Zidane and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as a replacement. Manchester United against Claudio Ranieri's Watford, which was enough for the Norweigan to lose his job. The Glazers make the decision that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Jokes With Watford Forward Josh King At Half-Time

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was spotted 'joking' with Watford goalscorer Joshua King as the away side went into the break at 2-0 down. Ahead of this weekend's clash, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised the club's fans to expect a 'reaction' from his team after the international break but in reality, it was an abysmal opening 45 minutes at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United latest LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging onto his job after embarrassing Watford defeat... with chiefs discussing when to get rid and Zinedine Zidane in the frame to take over at Old Trafford

Manchester United chiefs are locked in talks over whether to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of their embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday. The Norwegian, who will reportedly get a £7.5million pay-out if he is ousted, would leave the club in seventh and 12 points off Premier League leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'The players don't want the manager': Alan Shearer claims Manchester United' stars have 'lost respect' for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after embarrassing defeat at Watford and SLAMS the Norwegian boss for having 'no plan or no tactics'

Alan Shearer has ripped into under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming that Manchester United players have lost respect for him after their 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. The Red Devils were blown away by lowly Watford thanks to two goals in each half by the Hornets, in a result...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

The beginning of the end? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ed Woodward and Cristiano Ronaldo arrive at Man United's training ground with the Norwegian expected to be sacked after abysmal loss at Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward have both arrived to Manchester United's training base on Sunday morning with the Norwegian expected to be sacked as Red Devils boss. United were beaten 4-1 by lowly Watford on Saturday with Solskjaer failing to pick up a victory in five out of his last seven league matches - with Sportsmail revealing that the 48-year-old is on the brink of the axe at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Paul Scholes slams Man Utd coaching staff after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Paul Scholes has pulled no punches when discussing the current situation at his former club Manchester United following the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer was finally relieved of his duties on Sunday following a torrid run of form which culminated in a humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Premier League strugglers Watford - a result which proved to be the final straw for the United hierarchy.
PREMIER LEAGUE

