Stephen Graham Talks Feeling The Heat In Exemplary One-Shot British Drama ‘Boiling Point’

By Simon Thompson
 4 days ago
If you think that a 92-minute British drama following the staff and head chef of a restaurant on the busiest night of the year isn't going to be one of the most intense and gut-wrenchingly anxious things you'll see this year, you're mistaken. Boiling Point, directed and co-written by...

theplaylist.net

‘Boiling Point’ Review: Philip Barantini’s Film Is The ‘Uncut Gems’ Of Restaurant Dramas [Review]

When directors decide to journey down the one-take path (either genuinely or edited to appear that way), it’s usually in service of making the theatrical even more theatrical (“Birdman”), the horrifying more unrelenting (“1917”), or the thrills even more thrilling (“Victoria”). The low-key genius of director Philip Barantini’s decision to employ the technique for “Boiling Point” is that it’s utilized to amplify one of the most treacherous jobs of all — getting an expensive meal on a plate. Bracingly real in a way that makes Gordon Ramsay’s reality confections look like cartoons and renders “Top Chef” challenges undemanding, “Boiling Point” is a temperature-raising restaurant drama whose heightening series of personal and professional stakes will immediately plunge you into a flop sweat.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Boiling Point (2021)

Co-written and directed by Philip Barantini. Starring Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, and Jason Flemyng. Enter the relentless pressure of a restaurant kitchen as a head chef wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year. Adapted from actor-turned-filmmaker Philip Barantini’s 2019 short film of the same name which also...
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Boiling Point (2021) dir. Philip Barantini

There might be two types of people in the world: people who have worked in the service industry and those who are poor tippers. Time spent as a fast food worker, bottom-level sales agent, or call center representative generally don’t make it as the central conflict. Beside the one-offs like Support the Girls, the minimum-wage occupation tends to be an additive to a person’s overall attempts in making it through the day. In Philip Barantini’s Boiling Point, which is a continuous shot of a London restaurant readying for a busy dinner night, the urgency in making service go smoothly is perfectly tendered with the sober nature of how people actually work together, garnished with personal diminishments. Eternals teamwork? It’s all about flipping out on a co-worker in front of everyone and asking them to go out for a drink afterwards.
Stephen Graham
Shane Meadows
Person
Boris Johnson
Philip Barantini on One Shot Sequence Filming in Boiling Point [Exclusive Interview]

As if running a restaurant already a high-anxiety situation, director Philip Barantini turned up the heat by filming this restaurant drama Boiling Point in a long one-shot sequence. The film stars Stephen Graham (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Greyhound), Vinette Robinson (Morgan), Alice Feetham (Save Me), Hannah Walters (Pirates of...
aiptcomics

‘Boiling Point’ review: One shot workplace drama is chaotic entertainment

Boiling Point is an interesting addition to the ever expanding cooking show menu. The movie is a combination of many popular reality shows. Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) is a head chef who receives a surprise visit at his London restaurant from a health and safety inspector. He has to use all facets of his personality to make sure his staff and customers are happy while making sure everything is up to code.
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Todd McCarthy On ‘Boiling Point’

The kitchen takes center stage in Boiling Point, a one-take wonder that thrives on the tension coursing through one night at a trendy London restaurant. The stress level may be cranked artificially high at moments, but director Philip Barantini’s follow-up to his well-received debut — last year’s East End gangster saga Villain — plunges you into the turbulence in the kitchen and out front for the same amount of time it would take to eat a good meal. Saban Films releases the UK-produced Boiling Point domestically in theaters today and on-demand November 23. The drama tied for the most nominations...
moviehole.net

Interview : ‘Boiling Point’ director and writer Philip Barantini

Boiling Point is the second feature film from actor-turned-director Philip Barantini, whose creative trajectory has taken him from on-screen roles in HBO’s Band of Brothers, The Bill, Humans and Chernobyl to directing fellow performer Stephen Graham in one of the year’s best films. On the busiest night of the year...
digitalspy.com

Venom 2's Stephen Graham addresses his future in the series

Stephen Graham, who appears in Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, has addressed his future in the Venom series. The actor plays Patrick Mulligan, a detective on the trail of Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), and the ending of Venom 2 teases that Mulligan will have been infected by a Venom symbiote and turning into Toxin, a character comic book fans will be aware of.
Screendaily

‘Boiling Point’, ‘The Souvenir Part II’ head Bifa 2021 craft winners

Philip Barantini’s restaurant drama Boiling Point and Joanna Hogg’s sequel The Souvenir Part II head the craft winners for the 2021 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas), with three awards each. Single-shot feature Boiling Point, which scored the joint-most nominations this year with 11, won in best cinematography for Matthew Lewis;...
