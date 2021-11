BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tragic situation in East Baltimore left a mother and her two children dead after an early morning fire ripped through a rowhome. “I heard one of the men screaming ‘help, help’,” said one good samaritan who helped rescue some of the children. When the fire broke out early Monday on North Patterson Ave, at least seven children were inside. They were there for a sleepover. A 33-year-old man was also present. “When I looked at that house all in my mind was how many kids is it, help them,” one woman said. “I heard somebody saying they were trapped,...

