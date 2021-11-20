Jimmy Buffett surprises Buffalo crowd, joins ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ cast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Margaritaville came to life Friday night in Buffalo.

For the final stop of the “Escape to Margaritaville” national tour, singer Jimmy Buffett appeared onstage to sing with the cast, WIVB reported.

Buffett, 74, sang and played guitar for his 1977 hit, “Margaritaville,” which reached No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The musical, which resumed after a 537-day hiatus due to the pandemic, features many of Buffett’s songs, including “Margaritaville,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” according to the show’s website.

Friday night kicked off a five-show stop at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

“Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all -- and stay to find something they never expected,” the show’s website stated. “Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music’s greatest storytellers.”

Come Monday, the tour ends. The last performance is Sunday night.

©2021 Cox Media Group