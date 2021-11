This is not the early 2000s, where the New England Patriots won three out of four Super Bowls, nor 2007 when they threatened to go the season undefeated. We thought Tom Brady's exit in 2020, after another successful streak of three rings in five years, had signalled a new era in the NFL - New England finished 7-9 last year without their leading man at quarterback, their first losing record in two decades.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO