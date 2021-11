The Chinese city of Chengdu has announced measures to make it easier for developers to sell properties, making it the first to loosen restrictions on the sector that has come under intense pressure following a debt crackdown by Beijing. The move makes the capital of Sichuan province the first to address problems developers are facing, as officials face growing pressure to take control of a crisis some fear could hammer the crucial property sector.

