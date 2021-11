ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We are inching closer to learning the results of the Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Thursday, in a move that was unusual even by NYS Capitol standards, members of the committee were allowed to go behind closed doors in small groups and look at the report prepared by outside counsel. The same thing will happen Friday, until all 20 members of the committee get a chance to go over the report.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO