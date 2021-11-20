ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Palace extends unbeaten run in 3-3 draw at Burnley

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNLEY, England (AP) — Christian Benteke scored twice and Crystal Palace extended its unbeaten streak...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Burnley have won their past three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, keeping a clean sheet in each. The Clarets have only won four league games in a row against the Eagles once, winning their first four against them between 1969 and 1971. None of the eight top-flight meetings between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: Crystal Palace have some good pros

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits the international break has been disruptive ahead of facing Crystal Palace. The Clarets host Palace on Saturday. Dyche said, "It's great that we have so many that go away and they get that recognition, but sometimes they then have a day of training before a game, it works differently for everyone really."
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Maxwel Cornet
90min.com

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Player ratings from enthralling draw at Turf Moor

A thrilling encounter at Turf Moor resulted in a 3-3 draw between Burnley and Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. After a bright start, Patrick Vieira's men took just eight minutes to break the deadlock. Failing to properly clear Conor Gallagher's flighted cross, Burnley were made to pay as Christian Benteke sharply found the back of the net from Joachim Andersen's lay-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Vieira: Nigeria target Eze in Crystal Palace squad to face Burnley

The former Gunners captain reveals the 23-year-old will travel with the Eagles for their game against the Clarets at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed Eberechi Eze will travel with Crystal Palace for their Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday. The 23-year-old former England U21 international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#England#Ap
newschain

Maxwel Cornet scores stunning volley as Burnley share the points with Palace

Maxwel Cornet’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw. In dreary conditions Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Maxwel Cornet's thunder volley ensures the spoils are shared after Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi goals gave Eagles the lead in an enthralling first-half

Burnley and Crystal Palace played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor as Patrick Vieira's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games. Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead after eight minutes with a strike that took a significant deflection off James Tarkowski. That was followed by goals from Ben Mee and Chris Wood as Burnley turned the game on it's head.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969. Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two). Conor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Roll up, roll up, don't miss Patrick Vieira's great entertainers: The 3-3 draw with Burnley shows Crystal Palace are the Premier League's new exciting team

Roll up, roll up, Crystal Palace are in town. Those words were hardly necessary during Roy Hodgson’s era at Selhurst Park, despite admiration for what the ex-England manager did at the club. But there is a change of emphasis under Patrick Vieira and early signs suggest they are going to be the Premier League’s new entertainers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira praises Guaita after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admitted some relief after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Vieira praised Vicente Guaita's sensational last minute stop as Palace came away from Burnley with a point, after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor. “It was a crazy, good game," Vieira said in his post-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy