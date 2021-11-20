ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury Town's Shaun Whalley ruled out with thigh injury

By Lewis Cox
Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShrewsbury Town have been dealt a huge blow with Shaun Whalley ruled out for up to four months with a thigh injury. The Town attacker missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham - the fixture which would have marked his 250th game...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Cheltenham 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report

Steve Cotterill's Cheltenham homecoming ended in defeat for 10-man Shrewsbury Town, who let slip an early lead to lose on the road. Town's first league fixture in three weeks saw Cotterill's men go down to substitute Kyle Joseph's second-half winner as the visitors remain 21st in League One. Shrewsbury took...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba's season goes from bad to worse as Manchester United star could be out for as long as THREE MONTHS with a thigh injury he sustained on international duty earlier this month

Paul Pogba could be out of action for up to three months with the thigh muscle injury he suffered on international duty with France. It was initially thought that the Manchester United midfielder would be sidelined for six to eight weeks after he was hurt taking a free-kick in training, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Friday that it could be significantly longer.
SOCCER
ESPN

Ireland's Johnny Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with injury

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will miss their final autumn international series test against Argentina after being ruled out for between four to six weeks due to injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. The fly-half, 36, twisted a knee and ankle in the win over New Zealand in...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Dave Edwards: Good to see Shrewsbury Town fly out the blocks

That is probably the best start Shrewsbury have made to a game all season. It was great to see they were able to capitalise on the start with a really well worked goal. Cheltenham were overplaying in their own defensive third which allowed Town to press high up the pitch.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Analysis: Mixed feelings as Shrewsbury Town pegged back after red

Shrewsbury Town fans were left with mixed feelings returning from Gloucestershire on Saturday evening. Having travelled in good numbers – more than 600 fans journeyed the M5 to back their side – supporters once more returned to Shropshire without a share of the spoils for their side. It was a seventh defeat from nine league games on the road this term.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Score Predictions: How will the Lads get on tonight at Shrewsbury Town?

How the points are awarded... Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:. Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided. We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep...
SOCCER
