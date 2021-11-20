Denver International janitors walk off job after failed negotiations with contractor

Three hundred and fifty janitors walked off the job at Denver International Airport on Saturday morning after months of unsuccessful negotiations with their contractor, the janitors' union announced.

The strike comes as a "last resort," the union said, after talks stalled between the Service Employees International Union Local 105 and Flagship Facility Services, the contractor providing janitorial services to DIA. In a statement, the union accused Flagship of "unfair labor practices and a lack of fair compromises on wages and workloads." The company's latest contract offer, the local wrote, is below inflation, which the union said amounted to a pay cut.

“We’re on strike for fair wages and workloads,” said DIA janitor Luis Gonzalez said in the announcement. “We keep this place running, we put ourselves at risk every day, and we deserve to be able to put food on the table for the holidays."

In its announcement, the union said it had lobbied the city and airport to intervene; the local cited the money DIA received in federal pandemic relief funds and the recent city investment in infrastructure changes at the airport.

"But who makes that infrastructure work?" janitor Amer Garsak said in a statement. "Who keeps that infrastructure clean and safe? We do, and the workload required to get it done just keeps going up. We’re being asked to do more with less. We’re understaffed, we’re overworked, and we’re underpaid."

Airport spokeswoman Stephanie Figueroa said in an email that DIA urged "our contractor Flagship, and our janitors’ union to come to an agreement quickly. We believe they can resolve their differences. In the meantime, we are working closely with Flagship to minimize any disruption in service and impacts to DEN and our passengers."

A message sent to Flagship was not immediately returned Saturday morning.

The strike comes five days before Thanksgiving at one of the busiest airports in the world.