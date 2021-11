The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line has been crushed by injuries this season. No Stephon Tuitt. No Tyson Alualu. No Carlos Davis. It’s forced them to rely on a rag-tag group of names who weren’t counted on to play much if at all this season. And it’s certainly led that unit to struggle. But rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk has been an improving bright spot, showing why the Steelers made a then-criticized move (myself included) to trade into the fifth round for him.

