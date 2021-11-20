ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keshi Anderson strike earns Blackpool a point at Swansea

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late Keshi Anderson equaliser secured Blackpool a 1-1 Championship draw against Swansea in south Wales. This was an evenly-contested match for the most part with a first-half goal from Joel Piroe putting Swansea ahead, but a late effort from Anderson meant the Welsh club had to settle for a...

