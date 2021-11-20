ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Week 11 vs. Giants

By Evan Winter
AllBucs
AllBucs
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGSSg_0d2qTudE00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown may have hinted at an upcoming return earlier in the week, but it won't be this week when the New York Giants come to town.

It has nothing to do with the recent accusations surrounding Brown and everything to do with the ankle he injured during the Bucs' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Bruce Arians ruled Brown out on Saturday when spoke with the media.

This marks the fourth straight game that Brown will miss, but it could be the last. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there's a "real chance" Brown could return in Week 12 when the Bucs head to Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller is good to go, but whether or not he is activated is "more of a need" right now, per Arians.

"Scotty, it's just a matter of need, really, because we have enough receivers," said Arians. "We have BP [Breshad Perriman] for another week, so we'll wait and see how that one goes. But he's ready."

Those weren't the only updates Arians ga out. In regard to Sean Murphy-Bunting, Arians said that SMB showed him enough this week to play on Monday night. As of now, his availability is simply a decision of whether or not the Bucs will activate him off of injured reserve.

"Sean has shown me that he's probably ready to go and we'll just see if we're going to to make that roster move yet," Arians said via Zoom.

SMB's development is big, because reserve cornerback Dee Delaney is still in concussion protocol and it's up in the air as to whether or not he will play on Monday. Potentially getting a starter back like Murphy-Bunting -who can play both inside and out- will be extremely useful. Especially when considering that the Giants are getting both Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney back this week.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Adam Schefter
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be without Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski vs. Washington Football Team; Chris Godwin 'game-time' decision

TAMPA, Fla. -- Despite extra rest from the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) will again be without two of quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets in tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown this week when they travel to face the Washington Football Team (2-6). Bruce Arians also said that wide receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a foot injury on a tackle at the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, will travel to Washington but will be a "game-time" decision. Godwin did not practice Monday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week but did make an appearance during Friday's practice. He is officially listed as questionable.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Wr#The New York Giants#Espn#Bp#Smb#Zoom#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Twitter
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court. According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W....
NFL
USA Today

Bucs 30, Giants 10: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered a sound victory Monday night, ending their two-game losing streak with a 30-10 home win over the New York Giants. It was a record-breaking night for both Tom Brady and Mike Evans, and one that saw the return of key players like Rob Gronkowski and Sean Murphy-Bunting from injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s attorney responds to fake vaccine card story

Earlier today, allegations arose that Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown was using a fake vaccination card. But Brown’s attorney is saying that isn’t the case, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport. Rapoport tweeted that he spoke with Brown’s attorney Sean Burstyn personally. Burstyn said that the Buccaneers wide receiver is vaccinated....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bucs 30, Giants 10: Top highlights from Tampa Bay's big win

After two disappointing losses in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got back in the win column with an impressive 30-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night. The defending Super Bowl champs got plenty of big plays from both sides of the ball, riding a dominant defensive performance and record-breaking moments from both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to convincing win in front of their home crowd.
NFL
AllBucs

Takeaways From the Buccaneers 36-27 Loss to the Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter their Week 9 with sunken hearts, fresh off of their second loss of the 2021 season which ended a four-game winning streak. To rub salt on the wound, the loss came at the hands of an NFC South divisional rival in the New Orleans Saints, who have now beaten the Bucs in six of the their last seven matchups.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Makes History in Loss to Saints

If you ask Tom Brady personally, he probably doesn't care. But the seven-time Super Bowl winner made history on Sunday despite losing 36-27 to the New Orleans Saints. Per the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department, Brady joined former Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and current Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson as the only four quarterbacks in NFL history to amass 25+ passing touchdowns and 2,500 passing yards in the first eight games of a season. Brady's numbers are also the best through the first eight games in Bucs history. He currently leads the NFL in passing yardage (2,650), passing touchdowns (25), completions (231), and attempts (343).
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers at Saints: Snap Count Observations from Week 8

The Bucs played their lowest snap total of the year on offense and the second-highest total on defense against the Saints, so there's plenty to dive into when it comes to this week's snap count observations. Offense. The Bucs offensive line and Tom Brady played the entire game, outside of...
NFL
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Midseason Superlatives

This is one is obvious. The Bucs roster is riddled with good players that mean a ton to the team's success, but as we all know, everything centers around Brady and what he does with the ball in his hands. Brady leads the NFL in passing yardage, completions, attempts, and...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Open Sean Murphy-Bunting, Scotty Miller's 21-Day Practice Window

If you were wondering why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't trade for a cornerback by the NFL's Tuesday afternoon trade deadline, the following news might provide a reason why. Tampa Bay has opened cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller's 21-day practice window as the two remain on the injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. Both Murphy-Bunting and Miller can be activated from the reserve at any time within the next three weeks and return to play immediately upon activation.
NFL
AllBucs

Bye Week Buccaneers Mock Draft

It's Week 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of the playoff hunt. The last thing any Bucs fan is looking forward to right now is the 2022 NFL Draft. However, it's Tampa Bay's bye week and content is limited as such. So strap in your seatbelts: We're going on a ride into the upcoming offseason with our first Buccaneers mock draft of the year!
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
325
Followers
607
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy