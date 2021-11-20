Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Week 11 vs. Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown may have hinted at an upcoming return earlier in the week, but it won't be this week when the New York Giants come to town.

It has nothing to do with the recent accusations surrounding Brown and everything to do with the ankle he injured during the Bucs' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Bruce Arians ruled Brown out on Saturday when spoke with the media.

This marks the fourth straight game that Brown will miss, but it could be the last. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there's a "real chance" Brown could return in Week 12 when the Bucs head to Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller is good to go, but whether or not he is activated is "more of a need" right now, per Arians.

"Scotty, it's just a matter of need, really, because we have enough receivers," said Arians. "We have BP [Breshad Perriman] for another week, so we'll wait and see how that one goes. But he's ready."

Those weren't the only updates Arians ga out. In regard to Sean Murphy-Bunting, Arians said that SMB showed him enough this week to play on Monday night. As of now, his availability is simply a decision of whether or not the Bucs will activate him off of injured reserve.

"Sean has shown me that he's probably ready to go and we'll just see if we're going to to make that roster move yet," Arians said via Zoom.

SMB's development is big, because reserve cornerback Dee Delaney is still in concussion protocol and it's up in the air as to whether or not he will play on Monday. Potentially getting a starter back like Murphy-Bunting -who can play both inside and out- will be extremely useful. Especially when considering that the Giants are getting both Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney back this week.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.