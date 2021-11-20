False Food For Thought, Part 2

A gag on old television shows featured some hapless sap taking a bite into a waxed apple. How, you ask, does this tie into commercial production?

Take a gander at that fresh, frosty apple or tomato taken out of that top-of-the-line refrigerator on TV. Has it just been picked from the garden? Nope. It’s just been freshened up with talcum powder. That, and a smidge of hair spray. Appliance sold!

All this food talk is making me hungry. And my go-to comfort food is cake. Just think about the last wedding reception you attended. Did the Bride and Groom play nice, or did they smush wedding cake into each other’s pie holes?

It doesn’t matter. Once that beautiful ode to confection is handled, the tiers tend to fall apart. Not in advertisements, however. How do the cakes on television stay so pristine, so correct? Cardboard. A cardboard square here and there prevents the cake from collapsing, making everything picture perfect.

Whew! All of this thinking is making me thirsty for a nice cold beverage. A soda, perhaps. However, that seductive fizz you see in an ice-cold cola does not last forever. That is where the wizards of special effects come in.

For this effect, the Doctor recommends the cola take an aspirin and call him in the morning - or when the Director yells “Cut!” Whichever comes first. Aspirin gives the effect of effervescence for a long time, making it a perfect ingredient for marketing producers.

Makeup. Make up. It is appropriate that the cosmetic, more specifically, lipstick, is an ingredient in the making up of a commercial illusion: the appearance of fruit. How else do you think cherries and strawberries look so luscious and colorful in television ads?

The toothpick is so versatile. From extricating stray spinach bits from between your teeth to holding up food samples in the grocery store, this little stick of wood can do almost anything. Especially for commercial producers.

Watch when a container of hot, delicious french fries fill your TV screen. Notice how uniformly the lightly salted spuds fill the container, beckoning for your embrace.

Reality check. Have you ever seen a tall, uniform sleeve of fries pop out of your drive-thru order bag? Of course not. And here is why. On TV, each fry is carefully positioned by skewering them on a toothpick lodged in a sponge staged at the bottom of the fry container. Nom nom nom!

Finally, here is a trick to make the cold seem hot. Nothing looks better than fresh, hot, steaming food. Ironically, it takes ice to make a cold food seem hot. A small bowl of dry ice is placed behind the food in question. Just add water and voila! A wisp of smoke appears to rise from the steaming hot comestible.

I’ve presented a handful of ways advertisers manipulate items to make them seem more appealing. Should you immediately start to distrust advertisers? Absolutely not. If you are selling something, you want to present the product in the best possible light.

Take breakfast cereal, for example. Who cares if glue takes the place of milk when the ad is promoting cereal? Let the buyer beware? Not really. Instead, let the buyer be aware. And isn’t that sound advice for anything?