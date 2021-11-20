ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 11: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

By Chuy Marquez
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIWmf_0d2qScEr00

Well, it finally happened. The 49ers played a complete football game. The results were a dismantling of the Rams at Levi’s Stadium for the first time in more than a year. The 49ers will try to follow up a promising performance on a short week as they treck to the Eastern time zone to face an odd Jaguars team. While the lowly Jags enter the contest with a pathetic 2-7 record, they matchup surprisingly well with the Niners which will make for an interesting matchup.

Best Case Scenario: The 49ers carry the momentum from a strong team performance in all 3 phases of the game to dominate the Jaguars.

The 49ers finally got back to the identity of how this team was built and ran the ball 44 times last week. The Jags defense is stout against the run allowing the ninth fewest yards on the ground this season. However, the Jags don’t have elite athleticism and struggle to cover laterally when an offense stretches the perimeter of the field. George Kittle’s blocking will be the highlight of the run game along with Kyle Shanahan’s motions and exotic blocking schemes. The 49ers will run the ball more than 30 times and Garoppolo will have another comfortable performance.

The Jaguars face uncertainty at the running back position due to injuries and are a pretty one-dimensional football team. The 49ers defense will overload the box and trust the secondary that is getting healthy to match up one on one outside. This will completely throw the Jaguars offense out of whack and neutralize them early and often. This one has the potential to get out of hand early in the second half.

Worst Case Scenario: The 49ers will be unable to run the ball and Kyle Shanahan will once again abandon the right game plan for the 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo has played well for three consecutive games which means he's due for a stinker. Garoppolo can turn the ball over at any time and if the run game struggles, you can expect multiple turnovers and a sloppy offensive performance. Kyle Shanahan tends to panic when the 49ers can’t completely dominate on the ground and the Jaguars defense doesn’t allow a lot of rushing yards. All the ingredients for a complete dud are present…will it happen again?

The 49ers defense has been suspect against the run all season and Sunday they face a hard nosed runner that can pop off at any time. James Robinson (if healthy) will run left all day, right a DE Nick Bosa. The book is out on Bosa and teams have begun running right at him with tremendous success -- expect to see this all day. The Jaguars have the potential to rush for more than 175 yards in this game. That could spell disaster for the 49ers.

Chuy’s Prediction: All the conditions are right for the dreaded “trap game” for the 49ers but they simply can’t afford to lose this game and will find a way to win.

George Kittle will be the X-factor in a physical battle in the trenches. The 49ers will take advantage of the Jags inability to set the edge on defense and will threaten the perimeter enough to set up play action. Kittle’s blocking was greatly missed in the three games he was out but the return of play action will help the 49ers hit on multiple explosive plays down the field. Garoppolo will once again be comfortable in the pocket and will have another solid, mistake-free performance. It won’t be pretty but it will get the job done.

DeMeco Ryans will be aggressive and blitz up the middle to stop the run. Talanoa Hufanga will have another big day and the 49ers will find a way to shut down the Jags run game. Trevor Lawrence is talented but cannot carry his team to victory at this point because of a shaky supporting cast.

The 49ers will pull away in the 4th quarter. 49ers 27 - Jaguars 16.

Make sure and follow me on Twitter: @chuy_alejandra and YouTube: Chuy and Alejandra for 49ers coverage. Tune in to our YouTube channel at Halftime of the game on Sunday to chime in on the first half action.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

As we approach December, the league is experiencing an unusual dearth of superpowers. This absence of a true upper class has created a bloated middle class that makes each week completely unpredictable. Consider this: Week 11 brought us yet another outright win for a double-digit underdog (Texans over Titans), while the top three teams in last week's NFL Power Rankings all suffered losses.
NFL
chatsports.com

Reich’s Best/Worst decisions: Week 10 Colts vs. Jaguars

For once, it seemed like the Colts had a defensive game plan tailored perfectly to stop the opposing quarterback. Trevor Lawrence finished the game completing just 16/35 attempts for 162 yards (4.62 YPA), lost a fumble, and was sacked 3 times. Credit to Matt Eberflus for being able to finally generate a sort of consistent pass rush, and the cornerbacks played well all game, especially Rock Ya-Sin, who has been amazing this season.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers Week 11 Preview

Here's what three All49ers writers think will go down Week 11 when the 49ers play on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are 2-7 hosting the 49ers, who are 4-5. But this game can become uncomfortable for the visiting team. The 49ers have not played consistent football throughout the season. The defense had two turnovers against the Rams, which decided the game.
NFL
All49ers

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers Week 11 game vs Jacksonville

The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) successfully rebounded from a bad loss to the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) with a commanding victory over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Monday Night Football. They’ll look to get back to .500 after a short week with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
George Kittle
All49ers

49ers @ Jaguars Week 11 Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room. 8:16 The Jaguars pose a threat, in the sense that they're an NFL team and funny things happen in...
NFL
All49ers

49ers 30, Jaguars 10: Grades

The 49ers stepped back and allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to destroy themselves 30-10 just now. The Jaguars are an embarassment who probably won't win another game this season, as opposed to the 49ers, who have won two in a row by at least 20 points, and now their record is 5-5. Which means they're not bad anymore, and they're on their way to being good.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Worst Case#American Football#Eastern#Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
527
Followers
778
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy