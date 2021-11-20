Discovery+ Orders “Johnny vs Amber” Doco

Discovery+ announced on Nov. 19 an upcoming documentary on the 2017 divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which is still playing out in the court of public opinion. "Johnny vs. Amber" will take viewers inside the dissolution of the short-lived relationship, which lasted from 2015 to 2017. The story began when in 2016 Heard filed for divorce from Depp. From Heard securing a restraining order against Depp, through leaked evidence of alleged domestic violence, the situation escalated, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor even sued The Sun for portraying him as a 'wife-beater.'

