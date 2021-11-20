ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wes Anderson Prepping Yet Another Film

By Garth Franklin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a seven year gap between “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The French Dispatch,” Wes Anderson seems to be making up for lost time on the live-action filmmaking front. ‘Dispatch’ only opened...

Collider

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott

A Gladiator sequel was officially greenlit by Paramount in November 2018, and director Ridley Scott has now confirmed the script for the film is written. While Scott has kept himself quite busy as of recent, with two major releases this year in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, he will still tackle the continuing story of Gladiator. Peter Craig (The Town, The Batman) has written the sequel, which is expected to follow Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 film.
MOVIES
Lantern

Movie Review: Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ is a thrilling visual treat

Pastel color palettes, symmetrical shots and witty dialogue make the work of director Wes Anderson recognizable from a mile away. His newest film, “The French Dispatch,” has an abundance of these characteristics, making it the most quintessential Anderson film yet — both an incredible feat and fault. Originally scheduled to premiere July 24, 2020, “The French Dispatch” was one of many highly anticipated films that fell victim to a delayed theatrical release due to the pandemic. However, the movie and its robust cast finally found their place on the big screen Oct. 22.
MOVIES
mediafeed.org

Wes Anderson’s most memorable movie characters

There are a few things that immediately come to mind when you hear the name Wes Anderson. There’s his love for symmetrical framing, dollhouse shots, a bright and vibrant color palette, a retro ’60s soundtrack, and his penchant for creating some of the most memorable, one-of-a-kind characters you’ll ever see in film.
MOVIES
Hoya

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ is a Love Letter to Director’s Signature Voice

“The French Dispatch” marks director-screenwriter Wes Anderson’s 10th feature film, and it shows mastery of every hallmark of Anderson’s definitive style. The film frames its narrative within the pages of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, a fictional foreign affairs magazine from which the film gets its title. The film begins with the obituary of the dispatch’s editor and founder Arthur Howitzer Jr., played by Bill Murray. The obituary outlines the paper’s history and premise of the movie: Upon his death, Howitzer requested his staff produce one final edition of the magazine. The movie then brings the final edition of the paper to life through a short travelogue and three main feature pieces.
MOVIES
Independent Record

Wes Anderson’s postcard to the newspapers of yesteryear

I loved Wes Anderson’s tribute to childhood, “Moonrise Kingdom.”. I love movies about old-school journalists, and I’m a fan of “The New Yorker,” too. I love Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio Del Toro and Frances McDormand. I love eccentric films that take the road less traveled by. So,...
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

Wes Anderson is Already Working on a New Movie

Wes Anderson's cinematographer Robert Yeoman told NBP’s Wil Mavity that Anderson is already heading to England in December to start prepping for yet amother film. Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” isn’t even three weeks into its theatrical run, and he just wrapped shooting his next film “Asteroid City” in Spain. Is Anderson going to start churning out a film per year ala Woody Allen?
MOVIES
leoweekly.com

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Is, As Usual, A Meticulously Crafted Film

Wes Anderson has always been an epicure at heart. From the layered pastries and rococo decor of “Grand Budapest Hotel” to Max’s packed slate of extracurriculars in “Rushmore,” the filmmaker has produced a suite of works that are vehicles for both halting sentiment and formal pleasure, with an air of self-awareness often subverting their softest parts. These sensations, a signal trait, extend to the best moments well below his works’ surface; they’re not only felt by the films’ makers but realized onscreen so that they might be shared. What many decry as self-indulgence in filmic craft becomes, when captured by the camera and given to us all, an act of generosity. Like any good host, Anderson is sharing what he loves, and has lovingly prepared; while viewers can accept the offering or not, resenting it (as seems common) scans to me as an odd tack.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

In Praise of Wes Anderson’s Finest Film: The Grand Budapest Hotel

If I have to conjure a pure Wes Anderson scene in my mind, I think of a bright red elevator, two bellhops holding perfectly still, wearing deep royal purple with brass buttons, matching the dinner coat of their concierge, Gustave H., a stoic, pretentious tyrant in his beautiful little kingdom of The Grand Budapest Hotel. Gustave sits, holding the hand of his elderly guest/patron/lover who is leaving the hotel and, as she grows feebler and fascism encroaches on the fictional European country of Zubrowka, is afraid she’s afraid she’ll never return. He’s just told her that her choice in fingernail varnish makes him physically repulsed, but now he’s trying to soothe her. He recites a classic poem, all pretty nature imagery; everything in the shot remains perfectly still, except for her head, which moves to rest on his shoulder as he speaks.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Interview: Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat (‘The French Dispatch’) on his collaborations with Wes Anderson and his favorite film score of all time

Composer Alexandre Desplat is commonly referred to as the busiest man in Hollywood, churning out score after score, year after year. And they aren’t ordinary ditties, either. Desplat has circled in rarefied air for a couple decades now, the go-to favorite composer for many directors such as Wes Anderson, George Clooney and Guillermo del Toro, among others. Desplat has been Oscar-nominated eleven times, and has won twice, for his memorable scores for Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and del Toro’s The Shape of Water.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vtcynic.com

Wes Anderson delivers eulogy to print newspapers

Wes Anderson’s new movie, “The French Dispatch,” premiered at the Roxy Cinema Nov. 5. Anderson described the film as “a love letter to journalists” and was inspired by the New Yorker, according to a Feb. 11 New Yorker article. The film is a collection of four stories from the fictional...
MOVIES
the-standard.org

Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” Now Playing at Moxie Cinema

Wes Anderson is an American filmmaker, known for directing, producing and writing numerous features and short films. His latest film, “The French Dispatch,” was released on Oct. 22 and is now playing at the Moxie Cinema in downtown Springfield. Set in a newspaper outpost in a fictitious French city, this...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Concord Monitor

The grand letdown of Wes Anderson’s boorish ‘The French Dispatch’

Wes Anderson is undeniably the king of kitschy quirk, an auteur of the highest order in the realm of highly mannered and fastidious filmmaking. At this point, there’s no disabusing Anderson of his signature style, his films busy little dioramas stuffed to the brim with references and text and beloved character actors, so much so that the eye can barely register it all. However, his latest cinematic curio, The French Dispatch, demonstrates that sometimes too much of a good thing can be a pretentious bore.
MOVIES
